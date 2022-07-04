Tarik Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

It’s been a couple of years since the launch of Valorant in mid 2020, it has now amassed over a million active daily players and has a thriving community. Riot Games has succeeded in what it set out to achieve, and is now edging towards being the best FPS game out there.

In the couple of years that Valorant has existed for, several young talents have shot to fame by playing in professional Valorant tournaments or as content creators.

One of these young talents is Tarik “tarik” Celik, a former professional Counter Strike: Global Offensive player who has transitioned into a full-time content creator and streamer from North America. He is currently focusing on both Valorant and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

Tarik is one of the most popular Valorant streamers in the community. In this article, players will find all the specific in-game settings and equipment that aids Tarik in being one of the best gamers.

Everything to know about tarik’s Valorant settings

“tarik” started his Counter Strike: Global Offensive journey as a content creator, streaming, playing and recording CS:GO content for his viewers to watch. He would literally stream shirtless in his brother’s closet due to the room being too hot to wear one.

Starting from the bottom, his viewership started to rise with his in-game abilities and prowess with CS: GO, and he slowly started making a name for himself. At this point it wasn’t always about his skills in the game that he was recognized for. More often than not, he attracted fans because of his charismatic personality and the hilarious clips that got him recognition within the CS: GO community.

His all-time high came when he won the Boston ELEAGUE Major 2018 with Cloud9 as the IGL, becoming the first North American team ever to have ever won a CS:GO Major. This was the moment when the story of the Counter Strike and tarik collided and reached its pinnacle.

Post 2020, tarik has been streaming quite a lot of Valorant. HIs in-game settings and equipment list are mentioned below, as per the data provided by pro settings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.471

0.471 eDPI: 376.8

376.8 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity: 1

1 Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 2: E

E Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.797

0.797 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1680x1050

1680x1050 Aspect Ratio: 16:10

16:10 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: LG ULTRAGEAR 27GN750-B

LG ULTRAGEAR 27GN750-B Mouse: VAXEE ZYGEN NP-01

VAXEE ZYGEN NP-01 Keyboard: Logitech G Pro Keyboard

Logitech G Pro Keyboard Headset: beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro

beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

PC components

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Motherboard: MSI MAG Z390 Tomahawk

MSI MAG Z390 Tomahawk RAM: Adata XPG SPECTRIX D41 16GB

Adata XPG SPECTRIX D41 16GB Case: iBUYPOWER Element Pro

iBUYPOWER Element Pro SSD: Western Digital Blue 1TB

Western Digital Blue 1TB Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 650W

Setup & Streaming

Microphone: Shure SM7B

Shure SM7B Arm: Rode PSA1

With these settings, players can start emulating their favorite Valorant gamer and streamer, tarik. Since some of these configurations will not be optimum for every gamer, they should experiment with these to try and find what feels best while playing.

