Tarik Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

It’s been a couple of years since the launch of Valorant in mid 2020, it has now amassed over a million active daily players and has a thriving community. Riot Games has succeeded in what it set out to achieve, and is now edging towards being the best FPS game out there.
In the couple of years that Valorant has existed for, several young talents have shot to fame by playing in professional Valorant tournaments or as content creators.
One of these young talents is Tarik “tarik” Celik, a former professional Counter Strike: Global Offensive player who has transitioned into a full-time content creator and streamer from North America. He is currently focusing on both Valorant and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.
Tarik is one of the most popular Valorant streamers in the community. In this article, players will find all the specific in-game settings and equipment that aids Tarik in being one of the best gamers.
Everything to know about tarik’s Valorant settings
“tarik” started his Counter Strike: Global Offensive journey as a content creator, streaming, playing and recording CS:GO content for his viewers to watch. He would literally stream shirtless in his brother’s closet due to the room being too hot to wear one.
Starting from the bottom, his viewership started to rise with his in-game abilities and prowess with CS: GO, and he slowly started making a name for himself. At this point it wasn’t always about his skills in the game that he was recognized for. More often than not, he attracted fans because of his charismatic personality and the hilarious clips that got him recognition within the CS: GO community.
His all-time high came when he won the Boston ELEAGUE Major 2018 with Cloud9 as the IGL, becoming the first North American team ever to have ever won a CS:GO Major. This was the moment when the story of the Counter Strike and tarik collided and reached its pinnacle.
Post 2020, tarik has been streaming quite a lot of Valorant. HIs in-game settings and equipment list are mentioned below, as per the data provided by pro settings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.471
- eDPI: 376.8
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.797
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1680x1050
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Equipment
Gear
- Monitor: LG ULTRAGEAR 27GN750-B
- Mouse: VAXEE ZYGEN NP-01
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro Keyboard
- Headset: beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
PC components
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
- Motherboard: MSI MAG Z390 Tomahawk
- RAM: Adata XPG SPECTRIX D41 16GB
- Case: iBUYPOWER Element Pro
- SSD: Western Digital Blue 1TB
- Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 650W
Setup & Streaming
- Microphone: Shure SM7B
- Arm: Rode PSA1
With these settings, players can start emulating their favorite Valorant gamer and streamer, tarik. Since some of these configurations will not be optimum for every gamer, they should experiment with these to try and find what feels best while playing.