Asuna Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk is a Ukrainian-American Valorant player currently playing for 100 Thieves. Before switching to Valorant in June of 2020, he had a competitive career in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, where he usually played with orgless teams and low-tier organizations. Interestingly, Immortals was his very first Valorant squad.
Asuna has demonstrated his talent and grit at various events in multiple Valorant Champions Tours ever since he joined 100 Thieves in late 2020. According to many in the community, he is the roster's best clutch player.
With so many highlights and achievements at the ripe young age of 19, Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk is a talented player who will surely ascend further through the ranks.
Taking a look at Asuna's Valorant settings
100 Thieves is one of the best Valorant teams in North America, led by veteran CS: GO player, Sean Gares. Asuna is a vital member of the NA roster, with the young player consistently being one of the team's top performers in recent months.
The former Immortals player primarily uses agents like KAY/O, Raze, and Neon, but has been known to switch between them on occasion. In just over a year of playing the game, Asuna has earned an estimated $50,000 in prize money.
Here are Asuna's VALORANT settings and preferences:
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 1400
- Sensitivity: 0.272
- eDPI: 380.8
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair Settings
- Primary Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: Q
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
- General Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Equipment and Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V2
- Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
Setup & Streaming
- Chair: Herman Miller Aeron
Besides the Vignette option, Asuna's graphical settings aren't very unusual. To improve their FPS, most professional players keep visual quality at the lowest settings possible, which puts less strain on the system, particularly the GPU.
Asuna keeps the 'Vignette' setting enabled because he prefers it that way, but aside from esthetics, Asuna admits that there is no other benefit to it, so players may easily turn it off if they wish to. Interested readers can use these settings and configurations to check out how Asuna plays Valorant and emulate his playstyle in-game.