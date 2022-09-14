Asuna Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk is a Ukrainian-American Valorant player currently playing for 100 Thieves. Before switching to Valorant in June of 2020, he had a competitive career in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, where he usually played with orgless teams and low-tier organizations. Interestingly, Immortals was his very first Valorant squad.

Asuna has demonstrated his talent and grit at various events in multiple Valorant Champions Tours ever since he joined 100 Thieves in late 2020. According to many in the community, he is the roster's best clutch player.

With so many highlights and achievements at the ripe young age of 19, Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk is a talented player who will surely ascend further through the ranks.

Taking a look at Asuna's Valorant settings

100 Thieves is one of the best Valorant teams in North America, led by veteran CS: GO player, Sean Gares. Asuna is a vital member of the NA roster, with the young player consistently being one of the team's top performers in recent months.

The former Immortals player primarily uses agents like KAY/O, Raze, and Neon, but has been known to switch between them on occasion. In just over a year of playing the game, Asuna has earned an estimated $50,000 in prize money.

Here are Asuna's VALORANT settings and preferences:

Mouse Settings

DPI: 1400

Sensitivity: 0.272

eDPI: 380.8

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair Settings

Primary Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: 1: E

Use/Equip Ability: 2: C

Use/Equip Ability: 3: Q

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Equipment and Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V2

Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Setup & Streaming

Chair: Herman Miller Aeron

Besides the Vignette option, Asuna's graphical settings aren't very unusual. To improve their FPS, most professional players keep visual quality at the lowest settings possible, which puts less strain on the system, particularly the GPU.

Asuna keeps the 'Vignette' setting enabled because he prefers it that way, but aside from esthetics, Asuna admits that there is no other benefit to it, so players may easily turn it off if they wish to. Interested readers can use these settings and configurations to check out how Asuna plays Valorant and emulate his playstyle in-game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S