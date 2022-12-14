Valorant and League of Legends publisher Riot Games wins Publisher of the Year at Esports Awards 2022

Riot Games has been named Publisher of the Year at the Esports Awards 2022. The win marks the studio's fourth consecutive Publisher of the Year honor since 2019 and its fifth since Valve Corporation and Blizzard Entertainment won the award in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Other nominees for the award include Valve, Psyonix, Garena, Epic Games, Tencent, Ubisoft, PUBG Corp, and EA.

More exciting news could be on the way for the US-based game studio since it is also nominated for Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year.

What 2022 looked like for Esports Awards' Publisher of the Year Riot Games

2022 has been an illustrious year for Riot Games, and the Publisher of the Year award is now the crowning jewel in the studio's highly decorated crown.

Riot Games kicked things off with an eventful League of Legends esports season. It also brought a ton of changes, skins, and champions to the game. Additionally, a new event pass was introduced. Next came a new champion named Zeri, who, despite multiple nerfing attempts, has proved to be one of the most devastating ranged picks in the meta.

Valorant wasn’t far behind, as Riot Games released three new Agents for the popular FPS title this year.

January saw the introduction of Neon, a Duelist who can increase her speed. Fade, an Initiator specializing in tracking, trapping, and confusing her opponents, was then released in April. The final Agent to be launched this year was Harbor, a Controller who can slow enemies and block bullets using his water-based abilities.

One of the biggest events that took place in 2022 was the integration of two-factor authentication in the Riot Client. This made every account safer and more secure, with additional security protocols in place.

Additionally, the second season of Arcane was revealed to be in production and is slated for release after 2022.

Arcane took the world by storm when it was released as a TV series on Netflix in 2021, winning four Emmy Awards, the Game Award for Best Adaptation, and a Saturn Award for Best Animated Series on Television. With the development of its second season in full swing, fans are excited to continue the story of Vi and Jinx.

Riot Games has always been respected in the gaming industry for its top-notch community development and for adding new content to its games on a regular basis.

