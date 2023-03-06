Valorant is set to receive its Episode 6 Act 2 update on March 7 or 8, depending on the region of the user. As per usual, Riot Games will be releasing a brand new Battle Pass alongside the latest competitive patch.

The developer team at Riot will provide the community with three weapon skin collections this time. The Battle Pass will also contain several sprays, player cards, and gun buddies that can be equipped and used in-game. While some of the tiers will give out free rewards, most of them will remain exclusive to Battle Pass owners.

Here is a detailed look at all the cosmetics included in the Episode 6 Act 2 Battle Pass for Valorant.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battle Pass - Lucky Star buddy, Commander Bruno card, Bye Op spray, and more

Riot Games creates cool interactive assets for Valorant and distributes them through the Battle Pass. These items usually feature in-game references or depict famous “memes” in the Valorant universe. The creativity shines through every time, and each item looks meticulously crafted.

The Battle Pass can usually be purchased for 1000 Valorant Points (VP), which grants access to the premium path. All owners can earn XP points by playing the title and completing 50 normal tiers and 5 additional epilogue tiers.

Sprays

Sprays are small image depictions that can be applied on map structures in Riot’s hero-shooter. Some of them are purely artistic, while others carry in-game connotations. They are often accompanied by short texts as well.

However, sprays only remain on walls and floors for a short duration and then disappear.

Here is a list of all the upcoming sprays in the Episode 6 Act 2 Battle Pass:

Bye Op

Charging Station

Dolla Dolla Bill Yall

Huh

Let's Go

Omen Cat Dance (Animated)

Scoop of Smoke (Animated or Randomized)

Signature

Too Early For This (Animated)

Tug of War

Wanted Tactibear

We Made It

Well Played

Whaaat

Wide Swing

Player cards

Player cards act as display banners in Riot's hero-shooter and add personality to the account. Fans usually keep an eye out for different cards as developers may hide some easter eggs in the artwork.

Here is a list of all the player cards arriving in the Episode 6 Act 2 Battle Pass:

So Much More

Stealth Module

Two Mountains

Brunch At Crown

Commander Bruno

Gentle Breeze

Pixel Moments

Setting Records

Epilogue Setting Records

Signature

Spycam Schema

Streetwear

Topotek

Gun buddies

Gun buddies, fondly called charms, hang on the right or left side of a player’s weapon, depending on the view-model preference. There is a massive collection of gun buddies in various colors in the game already. They accompany players on the battlefield and can be used to boast competitive ranks.

Here is a list of all the gun buddies that will be included in the Episode 6 Act 2 Battle Pass:

Bounce House

Cat-Eye

Desert Rose

Egg in a basket

Ep 6 Act 2 Coin

Extra Crispy

Lucky Star

Tilde

Topotek

Epilogue Lucky Star

Players can either buy the Battle Pass upfront and then complete the tiers, or they can purchase it once they have reached the desired XP progression. The Episode 6 Act 2 update will likely have a massive impact on the meta as it will introduce the new Initiator Agent Gekko to Valorant’s roster.

