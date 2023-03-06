When does Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass release?

Valorant fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming release of Episode 6 Act 2, which will bring with it a new competitive frame and Battlepass full of exciting new cosmetics.

The current Act, Episode 6 Act 1, will soon come to an end after almost two months of thrilling gameplay and the introduction of new features like the Lotus map and Agent meta changes.

Players who have yet to complete the Act 1 Battlepass only have a few days left to earn all the rewards, including the popular 9 Lives skin collection, sprays, gun buddies, player cards, and Radianite Points. However, the upcoming Act 2 Battlepass promises to bring even more excitement and rewards to the popular tactical shooter.

Here’s when Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass will be available in the game

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT You’re not done, right? Catch a few more games to put some extra polish on your collection before the Battlepass ends on March 7. You’re not done, right? Catch a few more games to put some extra polish on your collection before the Battlepass ends on March 7. https://t.co/jXEvAg0uhG

As per Riot Games’ schedule, Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 will be released on March 7 PST. Players should be able to purchase the Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass on March 7 (March 8 for Eastern Regions) after downloading patch 6.04, which marks the beginning of Act 2.

Note that Valorant's ongoing Act will end on March 6 PST, after which players will not be able to access the in-game Competitive mode for around 6-7 hours. Like all major Valorant updates, the upcoming 6.04 patch will be preceded by a server maintenance period, allowing the developers to prepare the game’s servers.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Act’s coming to a close on MAR 6. You’ve got time to reach the next rank, right? Act’s coming to a close on MAR 6. You’ve got time to reach the next rank, right? https://t.co/zzcklcw4Xo

Here are the expected maintenance timings:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 2 pm PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 2 pm PST Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 6 am PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 6 am PST Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 8 pm PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 8 pm PST Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 2 pm PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 2 pm PST Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 6 am PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 6 am PST North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 6 am PST

With patch 6.04 being a major update, Riot Games may conduct maintenance for around two to four hours. Once this ends, players should be able to download the patch, following which they can access all of Episode 6 Act 2’s new content, including the Battlepass.

To every fan’s delight, recent leaks have given out three skin collections that will potentially be included in the new Battlepass. As the leaked pictures suggest, the skins look bright and colorful and seem to go well with Valorant's highly anticipated new Initiator Agent Gekko’s attire and style.

Like all Battlepasses in Valorant, the upcoming one will cost 1000 VP, which is equivalent to $9.99/ €10/₹800. There’s also a free pass, which features limited rewards for those who don’t want to spend real money.

Players need to participate in matches to earn experience points (XP) and climb through Episode 6 Act 2's Battlepass tiers. There are a total of 50 tiers plus five free ones consisting of the Epilogue. Upon upgrading to the premium pass, players will receive an XP boost to help them earn rewards quickly.

