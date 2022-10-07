Valorant server status: How to look for maintenance schedules and server downtimes in the shooter

There has been a lot of traffic on Valorant's servers because of how popular the game is. This enormous amount of traffic has hampered the competitive FPS experience. Let's look at the server troubles that have been impacting Valorant and how to check if the servers are down.

The first-person shooter by Riot Games has become one of the world's most popular competitive esports titles. Riot must constantly consider player welfare, server stability, and maintenance as the number of players grows on a daily basis. Being a live-service multiplayer title, the game relies on many regional servers to run matches.

Server outages are unavoidable with such a large playerbase connecting to multiple regional servers. Riot runs server maintenance on a regular basis to ensure that gamers have a seamless gameplay experience. Here's how to find out if a Valorant server is down for maintenance.

How to check Valorant server maintenance schedule

The upkeep of servers can take many hours, especially if a new Act or Episode is involved.

With Valorant being one of the most popular FPS games on PC, it's no surprise that players overrun the servers in big numbers, especially when new content is released. This influx of gamers has proven to be too much for Riot's servers at times.

Valorant has six server regions distributed throughout the globe. Each server region has various servers to which gamers may connect and play depending on their account location. While users can easily switch between servers in the same region depending on their account location, they cannot go to another region.

For example, an Asia Pacific account can join any of the Asia Pacific servers but cannot join a North American or Latin American server.

Valorant's server areas are as follows:

Asia Pacific

Brazil

Europe

Korea

Latin America

North America

Riot also operates a Public Beta Environment (PBE) server, which is currently inactive.

Players can verify the server status by following the procedure below:

Visit status.riotgames.com Choose Valorant from the list of games Choose the appropriate server region from the drop-down menu The region's current state will be indicated below

Riot also warns players about upcoming server maintenance via official regional social media handles on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. Riot Games posts to their official Twitter account whenever they perform emergency maintenance on the servers to address concerns with stability.

Players also use social media to highlight severe difficulties with servers when queueing into matches. Riot Games performs emergency maintenance from time to time to help repair situations swiftly.

If a player has a server connection problem while there is no planned server maintenance, the problem may be specific to the player. In this instance, the player should visit the official Riot support page and submit a ticket. The gamer can also look up the error code to learn more about the issue.

Players who would like to stay updated regarding the game's servers should consider following the game's official Twitter account and Game Director Joe Ziegler, who frequently tweets updates about the Valorant servers.

