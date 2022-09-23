5 Pacific (APAC) teams that missed out on Valorant franchising

Valorant has started its franchising VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) era. Riot Games has officially announced the final list of 30 teams that will be partnering up in the first franchising list. They will be contenders for the upcoming VCT 2023 Champions.

Riot has partnered up with these teams and will expand the esports scene and bring opportunities for every aspiring Valorant player to enter the tournaments.

However, most did not make it through Riot's strict selection process. Famous regional organizations and fan-favored teams did not get selected for the first list of franchising. This hit the Valorant esports scene hard and their popularity pummeled.

This article will look at some of the top Pacific teams that unfortunately did not make it to the partnership program.

5 Valorant teams in Pacific (APAC) that were not considered for the franchising

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Your confirmed franchised teams for Valorant 2023 Your confirmed franchised teams for Valorant 2023 👀 https://t.co/dHA3pCECuu

Riot Games follows a very strict policy in their partner selection process. The teams that get selected enjoy quite a few perks. As a result, it forces other teams to face a disadvantageous situation.

The Pacific region had 10 slots to its name in the first list of franchising, making it a close-cut competition to secure a slot. Riot had the exclusive right to choose their partners, which created an offset and multiple expected teams could not make it.

The community felt that the number of slots were not enough for the entire region and a lot of deserving teams could not make it to the franchising list as a result.

1) BOOM Esports

BOOM Esports is an Esports organization based out of Indonesia. Their name is actively associated with the Valorant scene and the team plays in different tournaments regularly other than VCT events.

BME showed great promise at the VCT 2022 event. They have a huge fan following, complementing their growing influence in the South East Asia region.

2) XERXIA

XERXIA is an Esports organization hailing from Thailand. They are a fresh entry into the Valorant scene and are a powerhouse team that will stop at nothing to pursue victories.

The teams in the tournaments even describe XERXIA as a scary opponent to play against, considering they are fairly new and unpredictable.

3) DAMWON Gaming

DAMWON Gaming is a multi-gaming Esports organization originating from South Korea. They were former champions of the League of Legends Worlds tournament in 2020. Being a top name in Riot`s own strategic multiplayer game, supporters were shocked to see DAMWON not cracking the list of partners.

They are a well-known team in the region that regularly holds high positions in the tournaments hosted in South Korea and even VCT Regional tournaments.

4) Northeption

Northeption is a Japanese Esports organization with roots in multiple titles. They are a known organization in games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and Rainbow Six Siege. They have a considerable fan base in the region who had expected their presence in the recently announced list.

Northeption debuted the Valorant esports scene in 2021. They performed consistently but unfortunately could not make it to the big leagues in 2022.

5) Renegades

Renegades is an American organization and were trying to partner up with Riot from the Oceania region. With an Australian-heavy roster in multiple esports titles, Renegades is famous in professional multiplayer games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Rocket League.

They are mainly known throughout the globe because of their presence in the major leagues. They have also had a huge influence on the esports scene considering the number of fans they have gathered over the years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far