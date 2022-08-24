Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: Every meme references made with latest Battlepass

The meme culture has been there in Valorant for a long time, and more will be making their debut with Episode 5 Act 2. Like every other time, Riot Games will introduce them via the latest Battlepass coming with this season.

The entire shooter fanbase always looks out for these small Easter eggs the developers put in to make the game enjoyable. This trend has been going on for quite some time and will be here to stay like the meme culture itself.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT New plays, new whiffs, new act—all you. Climb to new heights in DIMENSION: Act II. New plays, new whiffs, new act—all you. Climb to new heights in DIMENSION: Act II. https://t.co/0MlhzHxLwP

Here's a highlight of every meme and pop culture reference made with the Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass.

All meme references made with Valorant's Episode 5 Act 2 update

It is almost impossible to find people who do not appreciate memes for gags, and Valorant incorporates them flawlessly. To do so, the designers behind the Battlepasses redesign memes to fit in with the Agents to make them feel relatable to the title.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The road to Champions continues with Patch 5.04 and the start of Episode 5 Act II. riot.com/3AHrmnk The road to Champions continues with Patch 5.04 and the start of Episode 5 Act II. riot.com/3AHrmnk https://t.co/TOJRUSfzHZ

In Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass, players will be finding a total of five meme references, and they are as follows:

1) Spike Showdown (Imposter Spiderman 1960 meme)

Which Chamber is real here? Who knows? (Image via Riot Games)

Spider-"Men" pointing at each other is one of the most classic memes, and the Valorant developers didn't miss a chance to use it. Furthermore, the meme also made a cameo in the Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse movie's post-credits scene.

2) Unamused Chamber (Not impressed emoji)

That was not so impressive (Image via Riot Games)

The not impressed emoji is used in various circumstances during online chatting, and the same was added in the shooter game for Chamber. The character's swag completely fits with the reaction and makes it relatable.

3) Phoenix Rise (Burning Elmo meme)

Some people want to watch the world burn (Image via Riot Games)

Burning Elmo memes are usually used to highlight posts that feature someone dissing. Since Phoenix is literally known for "burning" in the shooter game, the developers recreated the meme in Valorant through him.

4) Hide the Pain Brimstone (Hide the Pain Harold)

When players lose a match to opponents after they had been dissing them from beginning of match (Image via Riot Games)

Hide the Pain Harold is another classic internet meme that has made its mark for the subject's "attractive" smile. Brimstone being an aged character in the game is quite fitting, and players can use it to foreshadow their pain while playing Valorant.

5) I've Been Hit (Ace Venture meme)

What goes around comes around; in this case, Sova's arrow (Image via Riot Games)

Jim Carrey is known for his comedic style and movies that are hilarious to watch. The creators responsible for the Battlepass might have found their inspiration for Sova getting hit by an arrow from Ace Ventura.

Extending the previous collection of memes that debuted in Valorant with earlier Battlepasses, this new set of meme references is a welcome addition to the shooter.

