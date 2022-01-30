Valorant gives a sneak-peek into Pheonix's room, shows huge collection of sneakers and what looks like "Switchstation 7"

Valorant Duelist Pheonix has fire-ability and remains one of the most popular agents portrayed in most cinematic videos.

Apart from the competitive play, the game is developed on strong lore. Every agent in the Riot Games' tactical shooter has a backstory. Similarly, Pheonix also has a story that seeks the fans' interest.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT AYYY! We back, miss me?



You see my trainers? Limited editions, mate.



And I know you like the jackets, but they look better on me, trust.



All right, I’ll check back later, don’t touch anything. AYYY! We back, miss me? You see my trainers? Limited editions, mate. And I know you like the jackets, but they look better on me, trust. All right, I’ll check back later, don’t touch anything. https://t.co/xESGBgf6bK

Since the beta, the agent has been a part of the game and hails from the United Kingdom. Recently, there were various clips and images of Pheonix's room on the official Twitter page of Valorant. The posts give fans a clear view of the agent's lifestyle and room.

Valorant's Pheonix has an obsession with sneakers and is an amid gamer with talent in dramatic arts

Pheonix potentially lives in a remodeled fire station in Peckham. The British duelist agent is a big fan of sneakers. He has a vast collection of shoes in one corner of his room.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Before you go, check out this setup - where the real fire is made.



That’s the end of the show. Phoenix Out ‍ YOOO, you’re still here?Before you go, check out this setup - where the real fire is made.That’s the end of the show. Phoenix Out YOOO, you’re still here? Before you go, check out this setup - where the real fire is made. 🔥 That’s the end of the show. Phoenix Out ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/0VkUORB40s

Apart from that, he has his logo on his washroom door. The clips also reveal Pheonix to be an amid gamer and has also copped the Switchstation 7. He also wore the shirt in the WARM UP cinematic video on the bed.

Another clip of his house gives a glimpse of his DAW (Digital Audio Workstation). The famous lore enthusiast Cynprel stated that it portrays "fruity loops." Pheonix has also got some posters of his plays. The agent is a student of Performing Arts and has talent from the dramatic arts, as was previously stated by David "Riot KingKut" Nottingham, Creative Director of Valorant.

Cynprel - VALORANT Lore @cynprel

- Phoenix figurine on the mirror

- the shirt he wore in WARM UP

- he’s a sneakerhead

- he put his own logo on his bathroom door lmao

- he copped the Switchstation 7



| #VALORANT



So many fun details:- Phoenix figurine on the mirror- the shirt he wore in WARM UP- he’s a sneakerhead- he put his own logo on his bathroom door lmao- he copped the Switchstation 7 So many fun details:- Phoenix figurine on the mirror- the shirt he wore in WARM UP- he’s a sneakerhead - he put his own logo on his bathroom door lmao- he copped the Switchstation 7| #VALORANT https://t.co/LJmIAZ1BL7

Moreover, he also has a picture of the Rugby team on his wall. He might have been a part of the squad as well. The desk also has a Spike Rush can with some gun buddies. Nevertheless, Pheonix has multiple talents, as the various items in this room reveal.

Also Read Article Continues below

The community is communing with a lot of speculation, as the clips reveal a lot about Duelist's daily life, hobbies, and other minute details that the community and fans were unaware of. This also helps develop the current Valotant lore by providing more information about the backstory of each agent.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar