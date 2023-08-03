Radianite Points are one of the most commonly used currencies in Valorant that allows you to upgrade your pre-purchased or unlocked weapon skins and add more visual and audio effects to them. Without a set amount of Radianite Points, though, you cannot unlock these extra cosmetic features in Valorant. Riot Games offer various ways of acquiring this currency, and they can unlock upgrades for free weapon skins like the ones from Battle Pass.

You can receive these points for free and by paying actual money in the game. This article will sculpt a brief guide on how to get Radianite Points in Valorant.

How to quickly get Radianite Points for free in Valorant?

Acquiring Radianite Points through Battle Pass (Image via Riot)

Radianite Points are the second most important currency in the game after Valorant Points (VP). While you cannot use this currency to purchase weapon skins from the in-game store or the discounted marketplace called the Night Market, they can still be useful when upgrading your cosmetics.

If you are looking to collect a few Radianite Points for free, you can skim through the following methods:

Activate the Play to Unlock Free Agents Contract and reach Tier 7 to redeem 40 free Radianite Points.

Unlock points from the free Battle Pass Tiers in every Act. Including the Epilogue Tiers of the pass, you can redeem 60 Radianite Points for free.

Use Amazon Prime's monthly subscription to redeem Radianite Points regularly. You can also use the one-month trial to get a few points absolutely free.

Each cosmetic upgrade in the game requires you to spend 10 Radianite Points over the base level. However, to fully upgrade a weapon skin, including all three variants, you must spend 75 Radianite Points.

Can you buy Radianite Points in Valorant?

Purchasing Radianite Points through the in-game shop (Image via Riot Games)

You can purchase Radianite Points from the shop like any other video game currency. However, they are costly when bought separately from the in-game store.

Alternatively, you can purchase the Battle Pass every Act for 1000 VP, where you can access 160 Radianite Points. The pass will also give you access to other cosmetic items that can be upgraded using the said currency.

You will often need more Radianite Points if you have a vast cosmetic collection in the game, as upgrading every weapon skin in your collection can require a massive amount of points. Following the abovementioned steps, you can store many Radianite Points for your future cosmetics.