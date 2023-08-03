Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market: Start time, end date, what to expect, and more

Valorant’s much-anticipated Night Market is returning this month to all regions, including the Mumbai (India) server. The Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market will last around 20 days and feature six random skins that players can get at a discounted price. If you are lucky enough, you might just be able to get your favorite skin in a few days.
The random skins offered are usually Select, Deluxe, or Premium skins which include at least one melee. You may also get a choice between two Premium skins.
Note that the Night Market does not feature Battle Pass, Exclusive, or Ultra edition skins. Melee skins costing 4,350 VP or more and Ultra edition melees that are part of a skin collection are also not included in the Night Market.
Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market schedule
According to official sources, the Night Market goes live on August 9, 2023, and will be available in-game until August 28, 2023. The Mumbai server can expect the Night Market to arrive in the game on August 10 at 5:30 pm IST.
All available skins in the Night Market
The following is a list of all available skins in the Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market in Valorant.
Select Edition
- Convex
- Endeavour
- Galleria
- Infantry
- Luxe
- Prism II
- Reverie
- Rush
- Sensation
- Smite
Deluxe Edition
- Abyssal
- Altitude
- Aristocrat
- Avalanche
- Horizon
- Kohaku & Matsuba
- Luna
- Minima
- Nunca Olvidados
- Prism
- Sakura
- Sarmad
- Silvanus
- Snowfall
- Team Ace
- Tigris
- Titanmail
- Wasteland
- Winterwunderland
Premium Edition
- Black Market
- Celestial
- Crimsonbeast
- Cryostasis
- Doodle Buds
- Ego
- Forsaken
- Gaia’s Vengeance
- Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster
- Ion
- Magepunk (Episode 2 and 3)
- Nebula
- Neptune
- Oni
- Origin
- Prime
- Prime//2.0
- Radiant Crisis 001
- Reaver
- Recon
- Soulstrife
- Sovereign
- Spline
- Tethered Realms
- Undercity
- Valorant Go! Vol.1
- Valorant Go! Vol.2
- Xenohunter
The Magepunk (Episode 6) collection and the No Limits collection will be available in Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market.
The Night Market offers exciting content in Valorant as players sift through the store to see what they get. You might sometimes get lucky and obtain top-tier skins for a low price, so this is a good time to diversify your collection. It also provides some entertaining moments and reactions through content creators.