Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market: Start time, end date, what to expect, and more

Valorant’s much-anticipated Night Market is returning this month to all regions, including the Mumbai (India) server. The Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market will last around 20 days and feature six random skins that players can get at a discounted price. If you are lucky enough, you might just be able to get your favorite skin in a few days.

The random skins offered are usually Select, Deluxe, or Premium skins which include at least one melee. You may also get a choice between two Premium skins.

Note that the Night Market does not feature Battle Pass, Exclusive, or Ultra edition skins. Melee skins costing 4,350 VP or more and Ultra edition melees that are part of a skin collection are also not included in the Night Market.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market schedule

According to official sources, the Night Market goes live on August 9, 2023, and will be available in-game until August 28, 2023. The Mumbai server can expect the Night Market to arrive in the game on August 10 at 5:30 pm IST.

All available skins in the Night Market

The following is a list of all available skins in the Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market in Valorant.

Select Edition

Convex

Endeavour

Galleria

Infantry

Luxe

Prism II

Reverie

Rush

Sensation

Smite

Deluxe Edition

Abyssal

Altitude

Aristocrat

Avalanche

Horizon

Kohaku & Matsuba

Luna

Minima

Nunca Olvidados

Prism

Sakura

Sarmad

Silvanus

Snowfall

Team Ace

Tigris

Titanmail

Wasteland

Winterwunderland

Premium Edition

Black Market

Celestial

Crimsonbeast

Cryostasis

Doodle Buds

Ego

Forsaken

Gaia’s Vengeance

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Ion

Magepunk (Episode 2 and 3)

Nebula

Neptune

Oni

Origin

Prime

Prime//2.0

Radiant Crisis 001

Reaver

Recon

Soulstrife

Sovereign

Spline

Tethered Realms

Undercity

Valorant Go! Vol.1

Valorant Go! Vol.2

Xenohunter

The Magepunk (Episode 6) collection and the No Limits collection will be available in Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market.

The Night Market offers exciting content in Valorant as players sift through the store to see what they get. You might sometimes get lucky and obtain top-tier skins for a low price, so this is a good time to diversify your collection. It also provides some entertaining moments and reactions through content creators.