Valorant Magepunk skins ranked from worst to best

The Magepunk skin collection is the only one in Valorant that has three editions. The first came out in Episode 2, the second in Episode 3, and the third in Episode 6. This was one of the few collections not to feature a skin for one of the two major rifles in the game - Vandal and Phantom - but quickly undid that niche with the latest release.

The Magepunk collection has 13 skins total, of which 10 are gun skins, while 3 are different styles of melee. This article ranks all of them from the worst to the best.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best and worst Magepunk Skins in Valorant?

13) Magepunk Ares

Magepunk Ares (Image via Riot Games)

There are very few skins in Valorant that can make a gun as unattractive as the Ares feel good, and the Magepunk is definitely not one of them. The already underwhelming weapon feels just as cringe with the Magepunk skin on.

If it were possible to return one of the skins and get a refund, the Magepunk Ares would be one of the first to go.

12) Magepunk Bucky

Magepunk Bucky (Image via Riot Games)

Despite not being the worst-looking skin in the collection, the fact that it is a Bucky skin impacts its ranking. The gun has little to no use in the game, and the electrifying sound and visual effects are a waste on this low-tier weapon.

11) Magepunk Operator

Magepunk Operator (Image via Riot Games)

You might have noticed Fnatic's Nikita “Derke” Simitev using this skin back in 2021-22. That is probably the two seconds of fame this operator skin got (and deserved). Considering the Operator is already such a heavy weapon, the Magepunk aesthetic weighs it down even more.

Using the Magepunk Operator will probably make you thank the Valorant developers for not coming up with an Odin skin in the collection.

10) Magepunk Electroblade

Magepunk Electroblade (Image via Riot Games)

The Magepunk Electroblade is one of the most vanilla knife skins to exist in the game. The Magepunk sound and visual effects give it a slight edge in not being put in the same leagues as the default knife.

9) Magepunk Phantom

Magepunk Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Just as the Ares and the Bucky have been pushed to the end of this ranking list because of the nature of the weapons, the Magepunk Phantom is this high only because it is a Phantom skin.

The sheer embarrassment that this skin is compared to how great it could have been is astounding. Take the Spectre skin from Valorant's Magepunk collection, and you know how much potential this skin has.

8) Magepunk Sheriff

Magepunk Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The Magepunk Sheriff feels a bit heavier than it should. While people who prefer more clunky designs might like this skin, the presence of skins like the Ion or Arcane in Valorant just doesn't let this particular skin get the spotlight.

7) Magepunk Guardian

Magepunk Guardian (Image via Riot Games)

The Guardian comes very close to the Vandal. They are both nice, and hitting one taps with them feels satisfying, but they don't have the edge that other skins for these weapons do. That is the reason behind the Guardian occupying a middle position among its other Magepunk brethren.

6) Magepunk Vandal

Magepunk Vamdal (Image via Riot Games)

This is the highest-ranked rifle in three editions of the Magepunk collection. That is a rare occasion when compared to collections in Valorant like the Prime or the Reaver, where the automatic rifles reign supreme.

The Magepunk collection's electric sound effects go well with the Vandal's heavy firing sound, and the animation and variants on this weapon make it a winning choice.

5) Magepunk Shock Gauntlet

Magepunk Shock Gauntlet (Image via Riot Games)

This is one of the most unique melee skins in Valorant. That is why the Magepunk Shock Gauntlet is so high on the list, despite its relatively clunky design. 100 Thieves' in-game leader Brenden "stellar" McGrath, is one of the only pros known to consistently use this skin.

4) Magepunk Marshal

Magepunk Marshal (Image via Riot Games)

This is where the Magepunk skins start getting really good. Right up there with the best Marshal skins in the game, the Magepunk version of the cheap sniper just feels right. In fact, some might say that with this skin on, the Marshal starts feeling like its big brother, the Operator.

3) Magepunk Ghost

Magepunk Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

The Magepunk Ghost is among the most seen sidearm skins in professional Valorant. This is the Ghost equivalent of the Ion Sheriff. Shots seem to be directly headed toward the opponents' heads when this skin is equipped, making it a go-to choice for amateur and professional players.

2) Magepunk Sparkswitch

Magepunk Sparkswitch (Image via Riot Games)

The Sparkswitch was the highlight of the Magepunk 3.0 bundle, which consisted of a Vandal and a Phantom skin. If that doesn't speak volumes about how great this knife is, nothing can.

1) Magepunk Spectre

Magepunk Spectre (Image via Riot Games)

By far the best Spectre skin in Valorant. It might be a bit too specific a situation, but the feeling this skin can generate when you mow the entire enemy team down with a single magazine is unmatched.

The Magepunk Spectre feels light and strong. The sound effects of the line suit this skin the most, and the fact that this is the star of the original bundle helps it shine as well.