Valorant China Arcane bundle: Expected release date, price and more

The Arcane bundle is getting an exclusive release in Valorant China soon. Riot's character-based tactical shooter came out on July 12, 2023, in the country, three years after the title's global release back in 2020. This was due to multiple compliance standards issued by the country's government. However, now that the game is finally out, the developer is doing its due diligence to make sure players get access to some of the content they missed out on over the last three years.

This includes the original Prime collection and now the Arcane Sheriff. That said, players in the region might want to know when the Arcane bundle will come out or how much it will cost. This article will answer all those doubts.

When does the Arcane Bundle come out in Valorant China?

The exact release date for the Arcane Bundle in China hasn't been confirmed by the developer yet. However, given the general trend of how long skins last in Valorant's in-game store, it can be assumed to come out in a couple of weeks from now.

The Arcane bundle will contain the iconic Sheriff skin along with other in-game cosmetics. The peripheral items include the Monkey Business gun buddy, Tag! You're Dead! spray, and a player title that translates to Jinx.

How much does the Arcane bundle cost in Valorant China?

VP Price in Valorant China (Image via Riot Games)

The bundle will cost 1,740 VP in China. Players who wish to purchase the bundle will have to commit to getting the full thing as there is no provision to get only a select few items from the list of offerings.

What this means is, you cannot purchase the gun buddy or player card separately with leftover VP from a previous purchase. While this is an effective marketing tactic, it might cause inconvenience for some players.

When the Arcane Sheriff was released globally, the skin was priced at 2,380 VP. This raised some eyebrows when it came to the global playerbase, who initially thought Riot was being partial toward Chinese players.

However, upon inspection, it was realized that Valorant Points are more expensive in China. For additional context, 2050 VP costs approximately $20 in the US, while 2060 VP costs 198 Yuan in China, which is equivalent to $27.62 at the time of writing.

More information about the Arcane bundle in Valorant

The Arcane bundle came out in Riot's character-based tactical shooter to celebrate the release of the Netflix show of the same name. Jinx, a character from the League of Legends, was what the show was based on. The purchasable collection, called the Collector's Set, was available in the shop from November 5 to November 22, 2021.

The current re-release of the same in China is a great chance for players in the region to get their hands on this iconic Sheriff's skin. They can also get a taste of the original Vandal skin in the Prime collection.