5 Vandal skins Valorant pros love

One of the most attractive aspects of Valorant, Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter, is how good the game looks. One of the factors that contribute to that aspect of the game is the skin collections, each of which adds a new dimension to the shooting experience that is central to the game. Being one of the primary sources of income for the company, Riot adds new skins to the game on a regular basis.

However, only some remain timeless and are used by the community for extended periods.

The Vandal is by far one of the most popular guns in Valorant and is a go-to for professional players because of its ability to kill enemies from any distance with a single headshot. This article looks at some Vandal skins that pro players seem to like the most.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Prime, RGX, and three other Vandal skins that professional Valorant players love

1) Prime Vandal

The Prime Vandal is part of the first-ever skin collection that came out after the closed beta period was over. It has remained among the top Vandal skins despite many others being added to the game.

Its 'pew-pew' shooting sound effect and reload animation along with other special effects such as the wolf-faced kill-banner and finisher, make the skin popular. Many pros, irrespective of region, select this during their official matches. Paper Rex's Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is one such player that uses this gun a lot.

2) RGX 11z Pro Vandal

The RGX 11z Pro Vandal revolutionized the concept of premium skins in Valorant. The collection features some of the most unique and advanced inspect animations, with fully upgraded variants lighting up in different colors.

This skin has been preferred by many professional players during their official matches, including PRX's current star Jett player, Ilya "something" Petrov. The skin became so popular when it was released that Riot Games added a 2.0 variant soon after.

3) Prelude to Chaos Vandal

The Prelude to Chaos collection was released at the start of Episode 5 in the second half of 2022. The skin collection was always impressive, but the Valorant community took a while to warm up to it. It is currently one of the most used Vandal skins by professional players such as Sentinels' Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen, with most teams having at least one or more players equipping this skin.

The Prelude to Chaos Vandal has a nice, heavy sound. Its reload animation is probably its highlight, though, given its graphics. This Valorant skin collection also does a great job of incorporating possible mythical symbols along with machine-like features into the gun.

4) Glitchpop Vandal

The Glitchpop Vandal is more of a niche pick among Valorant players. It is currently used by arguably the best player in the world, Fnatic's Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev. The fact that DRX's young gun Jung "Foxy9" Jae-sung, also loves the skin is proof of its popularity. The weapon, however, is not a common pick among regular players due to its more heavy machine gun-inspired sound effects.

The Glitchpop Vandal also has a rather clunky design that doesn't do much for its visual appeal. However, it features an interesting reload sound effect and is by far one of the coolest finishers in the game. The finisher alone, which uses various surfaces on the map, makes the Glitchpop Vandal or any other skin in the collection (Phantom aside) worth picking in Valorant.

5) Reaver Vandal

The Reaver Vandal is another crowd favorite. The original Reaver collection is quite old but still appeals to many. Both amateur and pro players seem to enjoy its rather sinister storyline along with its visual and sound effects.

Landing headshots, especially with a single tap, can give players a rush. Pro Valorant players, like LOUD's IGL Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro, known to have an accurate aim, seem to enjoy using this skin on their gun.

The skins mentioned in this list are some of the most popular Vandal skins among pro Valorant players. A few other skins, including the Oni 2.0, Forsaken, Araxys, and Neptune Vandals, are some other skins that are also popular among players.

