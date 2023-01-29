How to get f0rsakeN's crosshair code in Valorant (2023)

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto has been one of the faces of Asian Valorant ever since Paper Rex made their presence in the International esports scene. He is known for his explosive playstyle, best described as "methodical madness."

f0rsakeN has made an appearance for Paper Rex in many international VCT events, including Champions 2022, and will continue to showcase excellent Valorant gameplay in the 2023 season.

Using your favorite player's Valorant settings is a good way to improve, as what they use is highly optimized. While it is also true that copying each of f0rsakeN's settings might be a tall order, there is, however, an easy way to get his crosshair.

Obtaining Valorant crosshair profile of Paper Rex's f0rsakeN

Starting with Patch 4.05, you have the option of copying a crosshair profile directly into your account. It is also possible to share reticle codes with your friends inside the game itself. Moreover, you can even copy the crosshair settings of the players you are spectating.

You can get a whole different perspective on the game if you see it through f0rsakeN's reticle. Maybe you will start clicking heads while running around the map, like him. You can copy the following code to acquire his crosshair.

0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1

Crosshair Profile Import option in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

You can copy that code directly into your game by following these steps:

You have to open the Settings tab inside the main menu and go to the section called Crosshair.

In that tab, you will find an icon resembling the download symbol, which will let you Import Profile Crosshair.

You can paste the code in the text box. Once you have done that, the game will automatically create a new crosshair profile with this code. Once this is done, you will be able to use f0rsakeN's reticle in Valorant.

You can switch between reticles as your game progresses to try out other players' crosshairs, such as zekken's. This is a helpful feature that even professional gamers appreciate.

Professional players like f0rsakeN change their crosshair profiles quite often, so it is difficult to find the exact one they are using at the moment unless you are following their streams on a regular basis.

Acquiring each and every reticle they use might be a slightly arduous task, so you have to tweak professional players' crosshairs to your specific needs. Other factors like their sensitivity, their video settings, and the peripherals they utilize also contribute to how their playstyle appears. Even seemingly insignificant things like brightness and enemy color have an effect on gameplay.

Copying the crosshair settings of a player whose playstyle you admire is only a starting point; a lot more goes into playing the title as they do. With practice and the right kind of support, you can also try to reach those levels.

f0rsakeN has been one of the biggest names of Asian Valorant, putting on stellar performances for Paper Rex since before the team started making splashes. He will play with the same team in the upcoming season of the VCT. Paper Rex will be participating in the Pacific League and will kick off their season with a match against Cloud9 in the VCT LOCK//IN tournament in Sao Paulo.

Poll : 0 votes