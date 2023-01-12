Chronicle Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant's gameplay is affected by multiple factors. Each player prefers certain in-game and peripheral configurations, such as crosshair and video resolution. Adjusting them minutely to fit one's needs will go a long way in improving performance in the game.

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov is a professional Valorant player who rose to fame playing for Gambit Esports, later renamed M3 Champions after the organization fell apart after winning the VCT Masters 3.

M3C had a comparatively silent 2022 run, but Chronicle is back to dominate the EMEA League with his new team Fnatic. Fnatic were already a European powerhouse, and Chronicle's addition will only make them stronger.

This article offers everything you might want to know about Chronicle's Valorant settings.

All there is to know about Chronicle’s Valorant settings and configurations in 2023

Chronicle was acquired by Fnatic during the OFF//SEASON following the end of VCT 2022. He will join the Fnatic ranks to form what looks like one of the most formidable squads in the EMEA League.

It seems Chronicle will be playing different Initiator agents on the Fnatic roster. He debuted in the Valorant show event in Japan, where the team beat both Zeta Division and DetonatioN FocusMe, with his Breach absolutely dominating on Haven.

Listed below are the details of Chronicle's in-game settings and what peripherals he uses.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.6

eDPI: 240

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.25

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Crosshair Color: #FF0000

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.9

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Unknown

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS TUF VG279QM

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue

Keyboard: Anne Pro 2

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Wireless

PC specifications

CPU: Unknown

GPU: Unknown

Taking inspiration from successful professional players is a good idea if gamers think their playstyles are similar. This might help fine-tune some aspects of the settings that they were unable to figure out on their own.

If readers believe their playstyle is similar to Chronicle's, they should take these settings to their ranked games. With practice and dedication, they will be able to dominate Valorant ranked games like him.

