zekken Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter. Despite featuring Agent-specific abilities, the main gameplay centers primarily around shooting enemies. Hence, having optimal in-game settings plays an important part, as it provides you with the technical support needed to take them down.
Each player has their preference in how they want their crosshairs to look and their preferred screen resolution. However, given the variety of settings available in Valorant, it can be difficult to find the right optimization settings.
Zachary "zekken" Patrone is an American Valorant player currently playing for Sentinels. He has been part of the XSET Valorant squad since 2021 and tasted success as the NA first seed at the Masters 2 Copenhagen in 2022.
zekken is a young player known for his entry fragging abilities on Valorant Agents such as Raze and Neon. If you think your playstyle matches his, this article will tell you all you need to know about his preferred in-game settings.
Valorant settings and peripherals used by Sentinels' zekken in 2023
zekken joined the Sentinels roster in the OFF//SEASON after VCT Champions 2023 after playing with XSET for over a year. He will play for the team in the Americas League of VCT 2023.
zekken had his first official showing with the team at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational against TSM on January 15. As expected, he played a Duelist on most maps, bringing out a Killjoy on Icebox against TSM in the Lower Finals.
The following sections contain details of zekken's Valorant settings, including his crosshairs and the peripherals he uses.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.175
- eDPI: 280
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
- Keyboard: Gamesense Radar
- Headset: Unknown
PC specifications
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
- RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 16GB
Beginner players can look at professional Valorant players' settings as they have a lot of experience and receive technical support from their respective organizations. Referring to them might help you figure out the details needed to perform well in the game.