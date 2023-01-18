zekken Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter. Despite featuring Agent-specific abilities, the main gameplay centers primarily around shooting enemies. Hence, having optimal in-game settings plays an important part, as it provides you with the technical support needed to take them down.

Each player has their preference in how they want their crosshairs to look and their preferred screen resolution. However, given the variety of settings available in Valorant, it can be difficult to find the right optimization settings.

Zachary "zekken" Patrone is an American Valorant player currently playing for Sentinels. He has been part of the XSET Valorant squad since 2021 and tasted success as the NA first seed at the Masters 2 Copenhagen in 2022.

zekken is a young player known for his entry fragging abilities on Valorant Agents such as Raze and Neon. If you think your playstyle matches his, this article will tell you all you need to know about his preferred in-game settings.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by Sentinels' zekken in 2023

zekken joined the Sentinels roster in the OFF//SEASON after VCT Champions 2023 after playing with XSET for over a year. He will play for the team in the Americas League of VCT 2023.

zekken had his first official showing with the team at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational against TSM on January 15. As expected, he played a Duelist on most maps, bringing out a Killjoy on Icebox against TSM in the Lower Finals.

The following sections contain details of zekken's Valorant settings, including his crosshairs and the peripherals he uses.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.175

eDPI: 280

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.8

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Windowed Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

Keyboard: Gamesense Radar

Headset: Unknown

PC specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 16GB

Beginner players can look at professional Valorant players' settings as they have a lot of experience and receive technical support from their respective organizations. Referring to them might help you figure out the details needed to perform well in the game.

