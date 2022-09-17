Valorant Raze Guide: How to double satchel, Showstopper boost, and more

Valorant has a bunch of Agents who can utilize their abilities to supplement their movement. Some have utilities that can be used to inflict damage on enemies and even boost one's movement speed when the need arises.

Raze has a unique ability called Blast Packs. It is more commonly called "satchels" by the community. They have a versatile ability to clear corners, disorient enemies, and help push in different directions, depending on the position of the satchel.

Let us take a look at Raze`s movement mechanics when combined with the satchels and the variations of it.

Raze's advanced movement with abilities in Valorant

Raze is a Duelist Agent and particularly excels at dealing damage with her abilities. Her kit includes Boom Bot, Blast Packs, Paint shells, and Showstopper. Each of these abilities is designed to damage and force enemies to make a choice, take the fight head-on or retreat to cover.

The satchels have a unique ability to push players from their position. When used by Raze, one can gain additional movement speed for a short duration. It is a great ability for covering short distances quickly. The boost can also be used to jump higher than normally possible in Valorant, giving position on the high ground easily.

Double Satchel Movement

Raze can purchase up to two satchels, with each costing 200 credits. An investment of 400 credits can take the player far.

The mechanics of using it allows players to consecutively deploy the second satchel after the first. Positioning and timing them correctly can provide a boost and help in covering large distances quickly.

First, players will need to position themselves on a high vantage point to maximize their forward momentum. Deploy the first satchel on the ground and jump, aiming to land such that the satchel is placed behind the Agent. Manually detonate the satchel before making ground contact.

This will boost them forward. Detonating it at the peak of a normal jump while moving forward provides the players with height as well as forward momentum.

The second satchel should be deployed and detonated while looking down at the ground after a split second of the first being used. This helps the player gain maximum distance. It will propel the Agent even further than the first. Using both satchels in this process will allow Raze players to quickly take aggressive positions and catch enemies off-guard in Valorant.

Raze users should master this skill since it can be used to attack and also evade at the same time.

Triple Boost Movement

Raze's ultimate ability, Showstopper, also has a knock-back effect ingrained in it. By combining it with the double satchel movement technique, players can boost themselves even further or higher as and when required.

When firing her ultimate ability, the player gets knocked back and this effect can be used to gain even more distance or height. By looking down and firing the ultimate from a height after the second satchel is used, Raze users can easily get behind enemy lines and even score a few kills while the enemy is startled.

Showstopper Boost

The ultimate ability of Raze can be used with a single satchel as well to gain distance and height.

Players will need to position themselves on the high ground first or at a good vantage point. Equip the Showstopper after situating on the height and deploy a satchel below after that.

Jump over to the placed satchel with the Showstopper equipped and turn 180 degrees facing the satchel. Point to the ground, fire the ultimate ability, and detonate the satchel after a split second.

This will combine the knockback effect of the Showstopper and the movement boost acquired from the satchel, sending players flying through the map and covering the maximum possible distance in Valorant.

Satchel Peeking

Raze's satchels can be utilized to take fast and wide peeks. The instant ability to do so across corridor entries can be a huge advantage for players over their enemies.

Throw the satchel on the wall and detonate it while moving sideways. This will push the Agent in the direction opposite to where the satchel is placed, allowing players to take a quick wide peek from otherwise risky positions in Valorant maps.

There are various permutations and combinations players can utilize to make the most out of their Agents. These were some of the crucial skills that a Raze player should have knowledge of and that could provide the upper hand needed for a flawless Valorant victory.

