Valorant Neon guide: How to double slide, backslide, and more

Neon is the latest Duelist Agent to join Valorant Protocol, the covert organization around which the game's lore revolves. She is one of the most appealing characters Riot Games has come up with for its free-to-play tactical shooter.

Neon is undoubtedly the fastest Agent in Valorant and features a free ability, High Gear, that allows her to sprint across maps in no time and offers her a chance to slide from time to time. That said, she cannot flee tight situations as effectively as Jett, Reyna, Yoru, and Chamber. Learning a few Neon-exclusive movement mechanics can help readers up their game.

Neon's kit allows players to double slide and backslide, which can dumbfound enemies easily. In addition, gamers can reach and hold certain off-angles at unexpected heights to catch enemies off-guard with her. This article will be a guide to Neon's movement mechanics and cover her capabilities in Valorant.

Everything you need to know about Neon's movement techniques in Valorant

The popular Filipino electrocutor moves like no other on Valorant's roster. She can also perform a few tricks to confuse her enemies. The Agent's unmatched speed, combined with unpredictable strategies, is unbeatable in most cases.

Neon can double slide in combination with her Ultimate, Overdrive, to confuse an enemy and grab some free kills. Similarly, backsliding is an untraditional movement that Neon can perform to throw enemies off their aim.

Like Raze's Blast Pack and Jett's Updraft, Neon's High Gear can help her reach and hold unpredictable positions, which can win some easy rounds in most cases.

How to double slide with Neon?

Many players in Valorant may not know that Neon's sliding bonus gets reset upon activating her Ultimate. So, if the reader slides and activates her Ultimate at the same time, they can slide again to create a double-slide mechanic. This will most certainly catch enemies off guard, and they will miss most of their shots.

To double slide with Neon, press the E key to activate her signature, High Gear, and then right-click to slide. At the same time, press X to activate her Ultimate, Overdrive, and then right-click to slide again. Perform this move while keeping the enemy's position in mind.

How to backslide with Neon?

There are two types of backslides that players can perform with Neon: running and jumping. Both are easy to perform with a little bit of practice.

To do a running backslide, activate the High Gear ability first. While sprinting with High Gear initiated, press the S (move backward) key and right-click on the mouse at the same time. This will cause Neon to slide in the opposite direction of her momentum.

Performing a jumping backslide is similar to a running one, the only difference is having to jump. Keeping the High Gear activated, sprint and jump, and just before hitting the ground, press the S key and right-click on the mouse at the same time.

One can use both the aforementioned techniques to catch their enemies off guard. For example, if caught in an uncertain gunfight, sprint in a safe direction and then backslide to face the enemy. The enemy would've expected Neon to flee the situation, but instead, her plan was to counterattack.

Jump spots for Neon

Neon can not only sprint across the map faster than any other Agent in Valorant, but can also use her speed to climb on top of certain objects. This involves asking a teammate to act as a booster, activating High Gear, and jumping on them while maintaining momentum towards the location to be reached. Note that not all locations can be accessible, so make sure to experiment in custom matches.

Neon can use her utilities like the Fast Lane and Relay Bolt in combination with High Gear to help her clear sites and hold uncommon angles. Unlike other Duelists like Jett and Reyna, who possess straightforward abilities to pick frags, her kit is extremely capable of outplays. In addition, her Ultimate, in combination with the right strategies, is broken if players can take advantage of it.

Neon thrives in five-stack environments and may not be a good pick for solo queuing in Valorant. However, mastering her movement techniques alongside weapons like Frenzy, Judge, and Bucky will undoubtedly give readers planning to main Neon a limitless advantage.

Despite the immense potential her kit features and her popularity in Valorant Champions Tour 2022, many ignore her capabilities on the game's ranked ladder. However, more and more gamers are realizing her strengths as the days pass. Anyone who masters her movement and stunning abilities can not only help their team but also garner some easy kills for their frag bucket.

