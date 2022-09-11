Valorant Viper Guide: How to use Snake Bite to counter enemy Viper's molly

A new trick has surfaced in the Valorant community regarding Viper's Snake Bite. It allows players to reduce the damage to their opponent's Viper molly by using their Snake Bite on it.

Riot Games recently buffed Viper by increasing the damage to her Snake Bite and the duration that it lasts for. These buffs have helped the Controller in increasing her pick rate in both the professional scene and competitive matchmaking.

Viper has become an important pick on almost every map in Valorant. Her Snake Bite is an extremely powerful post-plant utility and her walls are much more flexible with smoke. With that being said, players can get the most out of her kit by using the molly trick.

Exploring Viper's Snake Bite trick to cancel out another Viper's molly in Valorant

A Reddit post by u/Inpharen shows how they were able to defuse the spike against a Viper Snake Bite by canceling out the damage with their own Snake Bite. One thing to note from this trick is that this will only work against Viper mollies and no other Agent's utilities.

Redditor Inpharen shows how to use this trick effectively in Valorant. When Viper players are caught inside an opponent Viper's Snake Bite, they can take out their own molly and throw it over the existing Snake Bite. This will reduce the damage and players will be able to survive the mollies.

In the post, it can be seen how the player was able to survive with 1 HP (Health Point) after overriding the damage of the opponent's Snake Bite by throwing a molly onto themselves. Players can easily use this trick when their opponent Viper is also playing on lineups.

The trick basically reduces the damage to the existing opponent Viper's molly by a lot. Players can survive on a single Health Point but will be vulnerable to bullets and any other kind of damage in-game can kill them.

This trick will work best if the defusing Viper is covered by a teammate nearby. This will help the Controller defuse Spike using her tricks while her teammates will be able to cover her from incoming fire.

It is unknown if Riot Games kept this feature as a bug or if it is indeed a functionality of the Viper utility. However, it can prove to be an extremely useful trick in situations.

If it is a non-intended feature, there is a chance that the developers will patch it in future updates. If not, players will be able to enjoy it in the future as well.

Valorant players have shown the community a ton of other tricks in the past few months, including Phoenix's reverse flash and Chamber's fake teleport in Bind. The Viper Snake Bite trick could be another revelation that can help the community counter the Controller's utility when they are facing her in the enemy team.

The Snake Bite cancelation trick can definitely increase the Agent's pick rate in Valorant as more players will use her to counter the other Viper. Viper is already becoming a flexible Agent in higher ranked lobbies due to her Snake Bites and Toxic Screen wall; this trick will make her kit more reliable.

