Valorant Neon Guide: How to play the Agent on Haven? 

Neon finally made her entry into Valorant's roster of Agents as the 6th Duelist to be added to the Valorant Protocol.

Through Patch 4.0, Episode 4 Act 1 introduced Neon, along with the latest Battlepass, a new skin bundle, and several in-game adjustments that are expected to enhance the gaming experience of Valorant's global community.

Neon joins Phoenix, Jett, Reyna, Raze and Yoru as Valorant's Duelist Agents, equipped with abilities that contribute to the team's fragging needs. Let's take a look at how Neon can use her abilities in one of the oldest maps in the game, Haven.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Effectively using Neon's abilities on Valorant's Haven

Unlike other maps in Valorant, Haven has 3 bomb sites which require the utmost attention from the defending Agents. Attackers, on the other hand, have a variety of entry points that they can capitalize on in order to claim rounds.

Neon's utilities are a balance of defensive and offensive abilities. Being a self-reliant fragger, the Agent can utilize her utilities to slow down the enemy and catch them off-guard.

Haven A-site setup for Neon

Neon needs to position herself at A-long before the round starts to try this particular approach on A-site.

Relay Bolt setup on A-site, Haven (Image via Snapiex/YouTube)

Once the round initiates, Neon has to step into A-long and face A-lobby before sending a Relay Bolt (Q) as shown in the image above. This projectile is capable of stunning enemy Agents entering A-lobby.

Players can enable their High Gear (E) or Overdrive (X) ability and engage in an enticing combat with the concussed enemies.

Haven B-site setup for Neon

On Haven's B-site, players on the defensive end can expect enemies to appear out of Mid-window and Mid-doors.

Relay Bolt setup on B-site, Haven (Image via Snapiex/YouTube)

Neon can use her Fast Lane (C) to cut off her enemies' vision, before sending her Relay Bolts across the area, as shown in the image. These bolts are capable of slowing down enemy Agents approaching mid-door.

Players can then make a swift approach and catch their enemies off-guard either with Neon's Overdrive (X) ability, or her High Gear (X) in combination with suitable firearms.

Haven Garage setup for Neon

Garage (C-Window) in Haven is a pivotal entry point that Attackers can capitalize on to secure a round.

Relay Bolt setup on C-window, Haven (Image via Snapiex/YouTube)

Neon players can deny enemies access by positioning themselves similar to the image above, during the barries phase.

Once the barrier goes down, Neon can deploy her Relay Bolts through the gap in mid-doors, and apprehend enemies making their way towards the mid region.

The nature of Neon's Overdrive and High Gear abilities propel players towards an aggressive playstyle.

Haven C-site setup for Neon

On Haven's C-site, Neon is expected to be positioned near the barrier at C-long before the round starts.

Relay Bolt setup on C-site, Haven (Image via Snapiex/YouTube)

Immediately after the barrier falls, Neon can send a Relay Bolt across C-long, catching enemies attempting to infiltrate the bomb site.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players entering C-long from C-lobby will be hit with Neon's concussive bolts. To stop them in their tracks, Neon can emerge unannounced, zapping enemies with her Overdrive or engaging in agile gunplay with her High Gear ability.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider