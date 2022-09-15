How does Neon's backslide work in Valorant

Neon is one of the fastest agents in Valorant. Equipped with abilities that enhance her speed in the game, she can surprise her enemies by rushing into corners. Although she's an agent that can easily fit into a "high risk, high reward" playstyle, the duelist can be used to dominate the enemy through sheer speed and agility.

That said, there are a few interesting ways in which her abilities can be used. Interestingly enough, her High Gear ability in Valorant allows her to dish out some interesting moves, making it harder to kill her. However, in order to execute these moves perfectly, a good knowledge of the map is required.

Here are some really interesting ways in which players can use Neon's High Gear ability in Valorant.

How to backslide with Neon in Valorant?

The Backsliding ability does exactly what the name signifies. It gives players the power to slide backwards. This can be used to quickly head back into cover after peeking through a corner. Not only does it help in doing so quickly, but it can also be used to acquire intel while heading into big open areas.

Backsliding with Neon is highly dependent on timing. One wrong move and she will just stand still, instead of moving backwards. That said, there are two specific types that one can execute in Valorant. The first one is a jumping backslide, while the second one is a running variant. Here's how to execute each of these techniques in the game.

Jumping Backslide

The jumping backslide is pretty easy to learn in Valorant. To perform this, players will have to initiate their High Gear ability to be able to trigger the slide. With it enabled, they will have to run forward and then jump.

The moment they're about to hit the ground, players will have to hit the "s" key to move backwards and trigger the slide at the same time. If done correctly, Neon will start sliding backwards.

Running Backslide

This is comparatively more difficult when compared to the jumping backslide. Instead of pressing the "s" key the moment they land the jump, players will have to press it and the slide button whenever they want to slide backwards.

This requires more precise timing when compared to the jumping backslide. However, if one can manage to do it properly, it can yield some really interesting scenarios. Moreover, if used properly, these two techniques can make it harder to kill Neon in Valorant.

Overall, these techniques rely heavily on timing. To practice these two, players might consider heading into the Range and trying a forward jump stop. This can be done by running ahead and jumping forward.

The moment they jump, they need to let go of the "w" key to stop moving forward and press the "s" key instead. This can help perfect the timing for the jumping backslide.

The same can be done for the running backslide, but instead of jumping, players can keep running forward and then quickly press the "s" key to start moving in front. Perfecting this technique takes a lot of practice and muscle memory, something that is very essential to be proficient in the game itself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta