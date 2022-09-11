7 best Frenzy skins in Valorant Episode 5

Valorant has a wide variety of cosmetics available for every weapon. Riot releases these cosmetics through Weapon Collections and Battle Passes. There are multiple attractive skins for the Frenzy in Valorant.

Frenzy is a widely used pistol class weapon in the starting and eco rounds. It is an automatic pistol. It can be devastating from close range and is quite useful in the medium range to keep enemies at bay.

This article will take a look at some of the best Frenzy skins that are currently in Valorant.

Note: This list is solely the opinion of the author and can differ from others.

7 best Valorant Frenzy skins Ranked list

7) Titanmail Frenzy

Titanmail Frenzy (Image via Riot Games)

The Titanmail Frenzy was introduced to Valorant with the release of the Titanmail Collection. The entire collection was priced at 5100 Valorant Points. The Frenzy alone is priced at 1275 VP if players choose to purchase it separately.

This Frenzy skin has one of the most unique designs among others. The sharp jagged edges spread throughout the body combined with a clean inside body makes the Titan Mail Frenzy stand out.

6) Glitchpop Frenzy

Glitchpop Frenzy (Image via Riot Games)

The Glitchpop Frenzy was introduced to Valorant with the release of the Glitchpop Collection. The entire collection was priced at 8700 VP. The Frenzy alone is priced at 2175 VP if players choose to purchase it separately.

The Glitchpop collection is one of the early bundles released in Valorant. The Glitchpop Frenzy is a bulky one with a lot of VFX added to it. It is available in four variants (colors) and can be upgraded thrice above the base level. It has a very fancy finisher making it a skin to boast with in-game.

5) BlastX Frenzy

BlastX Frenzy (Image via Riot Games)

The BlastX Frenzy was introduced to Valorant with the release of the BlastX Collection. The entire collection was priced at 8700 VP. The Frenzy alone is priced at 2175 VP if players choose to purchase it separately.

The BlastX Frenzy is a bulky skin with a funky design aesthetic. It seems to be inspired by NERF guns which use foam bullets. The skin actually skins the bullets to the aforementioned foam bullet, which is a neat trick that Riot pulled off. The finisher animation for the entire collection is joyful and makes quite a blast.

4) Origin Frenzy

Origin Frenzy (Image via Riot Games)

The Origin Frenzy was introduced to Valorant with the release of the Origin Collection. The entire collection was priced at 7100 VP. The Frenzy alone is priced at 1775 VP if players choose to purchase it separately.

The Origin Frenzy might seem ordinary, but it has a lot going on beneath that beautiful design. The skin is available in four variants (colors) and can be upgraded thrice above the base level. It has great VFX and a very unique inspection animation paired with a very satisfying finisher. Owning any skin from this collection is a flex considering its uniqueness.

3) Elderflame Frenzy

Elderflame Frenzy (Image via Riot Games)

The Elderflame Frenzy was introduced to Valorant with the release of the Elderflame Collection. The entire collection was priced at 9900 VP. The Frenzy alone is priced at 2475 VP if players choose to purchase it separately.

The Elderflame collection is one of the oldest collections that has made its appearance in Valorant. The intricate design of the collection is largely based on the mythical creature, Dragon. The Frenzy skin is concise and has top-notch VFX. The skin has multiple animations that include equipping animation, reload animation, and an epic finisher.

The skin is available in four variants (colors) and can be upgraded thrice above the base level.

2) RGX 11Z Pro Frenzy

RGX 11Z Pro Frenzy (Image via Riot Games)

The RGX 11Z Pro Frenzy was introduced to Valorant with the release of the RGX 11Z Pro Collection. The entire collection was priced at 8700 VP. The Frenzy alone is priced at 2175 VP if players choose to purchase it separately.

The RGX 11Z Pro Frenzy was available with the first RGX bundle that was released. This skin has a clean staggering design with different accent colors. The skin is available in four variants (colors) and can be upgraded thrice above the base level.

The RGX Frenzy has a clean VFX with a spectacular finisher. The skin also includes a kill counter on the weapon itself, making it one of the most used skins.

1) Prime 2.0 Frenzy

Prime 2.0 Frenzy (Image via Riot Games)

The Prime 2.0 Frenzy was introduced to the game with the release of the Prime 2.0 Collection. The entire collection was priced at 7100 VP. The Frenzy alone is priced at 1775 VP if players choose to purchase it separately.

The Prime 2.0 Collection is one of the more recent bundles released in the game. The early Prime Collection was a huge success and promoted the release of the Prime 2.0 Collection. The classic white and gold color scheme of the bundle attracted the eyes of the entire community.

The skin is available in four variants (colors) and can be upgraded thrice above the base level. The skin also includes superb VFX with a very creative finisher.

