Sentinels Valorant team reportedly acquires Marved as 6th man

Marved, one of the most decorated Valorant players from North America, is reportedly coming off a hiatus to join Sentinels, one of NA's leading teams. The 23-year-old player is expected to replace Hunter "SicK" Mims as the team's sixth man for the 2023 VCT Americas League season.

The unexpected acquisition of Marved by Sentinels reportedly materialized after SicK's suspension from the team on March 6, 2023, based on criminal charges against the player. SicK was arrested for a class B misdemeanor, which eventually landed the player in jail for criminal tresspassing.

Sentinels' CEO, Rob Moore, took to Twitter two days ago to confirm that the organization is looking to replace SicK, with the Americas League's inaugural season being just a couple of weeks away.

Rob Moore @robmooreEsports Sentinels has and always will be committed to supporting our players through any hardships they may face, this has been no different with Hunter @SicK_cs Our goal is to support Hunter during this difficult moment. 1/2 Sentinels has and always will be committed to supporting our players through any hardships they may face, this has been no different with Hunter @SicK_cs Our goal is to support Hunter during this difficult moment. 1/2

Marved completed the 2022 VCT season as one of the best Controller players in the world, owing to his well-nurtured mechanical skills and his mastery over various utilities.

Aside from his individual achievements, Marved has also won a major Valorant LAN event - VCT 2022 Masters: Reykjavik, while finishing as runners-up in two more major events - VCT 2022 Masters: Berlin and Champions 2022.

Despite achieving so much in Valorant, Marved decided to take some time away from esports soon after the 2022 season concluded. This took many by surprise, as the former OpTic player was expected to stick with his Masters-winning roster as Valorant entered its franchising era.

While the former OpTic Gaming roster excluding yay joined NRG Esports, Marved remained as a Free Agent. Although he took a break from esports, Marved temporarily joined his friends sinatraa, zombs, and PROD under the banner - UNTAMABLE BEASTS - for the NA Valorant Challengers League Open Qualifiers.

If Sentinels' acquisition of Marved does come to fruition, here is what the organization's roster will look like for the VCT Americas League season:

Tyson " TenZ " Ngo

" Ngo Zachary " zekken " Patrone

" Patrone Gustavo " Sacy " Rossi

" Rossi Bryan " pANcada " Luna

" Luna Rory " dephh " Jackson

" Jackson Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen (Substitute)

Nguyen (Substitute) Don "SyykoNT" Muir (Head Coach)

Sentinels already has a remarkably talented roster to help them fight in the VCT Americas League. While Marved may only receive little to no playtime due to his role as a substitute, his talent and experience can definitely help Sentinels achieve the goals they have in mind for the ongoing VCT season.

