What did Sentinels SicK do? Valorant pro charged with criminal trespassing and arrested

On March 6, 2023, professional Valorant player Hunter "SicK" made headlines after it was revealed that he was charged with criminal trespassing.

The update came from Twitter user @GeorgeCGed, who revealed that the professional gamer was arrested on March 4, 2023, after an incident occurred at a car dealership. It has been categorized as a "Class B" misdemeanor, with a bond of $5,000.

Understanding what professional Valorant pro SicK did that ended up getting him arrested

SicK is one of the most well-known personalities in the esports sphere and is currently playing for the top-ranked Valorant team, Sentinels. Before playing the Riot Games-developed fast-paced shooter, Hunter played Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The 24-year-old personality was recently shrouded in controversy as he was denied entry to the VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) Lock//In Sao Paulo. He took to Twitter to share his sentiments about the situation, claiming that Riot Games and his management had let him down "big time." He wrote:

"No more until I stream but (the) last thing I will say is this. Riot and my own management let me down big time. Even my own people did, people I thought I could trust. Will explain the situation clearly when I go live. Very disrespectful is almost putting it lightly. I will not allow myself to be treated this way, thank you guys."

Just a week after the social media update, it was revealed that Hunter had been arrested on March 4, 2023. According to Collin County's website, the North American gamer was charged with criminal trespassing:

SicK's mugshot which was released by Colin County Judicial's website (Image via collincountytx.gov)

As the news went viral in the online community, one Twitter user claimed that the altercation allegedly occurred at a Ferrari dealership when he went to buy a car. SicK was arrested after refusing to leave the property. Their tweet read:

"Lmao, he went in to buy a Ferrari and got arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave the property. He even tweeted throughout the whole incident then deleted tweets."

Twitter users' claims about the Valorant pro's arrest (Image via Twitter)

Earlier today, @GeorgeCGed reported that Sentinels had temporarily suspended SicK. Canadian Valorant pro Jimmy "Marved" is set to replace him as a substitute:

What did the online community have to say?

The news was shared on the r/ValorantCompetitive subreddit and it quickly became the top post on the forum. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

In addition to being a professional gamer, SicK is also a popular Twitch streamer. He has been broadcasting on the platform since 2017 and his popularity skyrocketed in 2021. He boasts 536,211 followers and averages more than 2k viewers per stream.

