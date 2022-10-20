Former OpTic star Marved set to take a break from professional Valorant

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen is a Canadian Valorant professional who is currently inactive in the scene. In a recent Twitch stream, the player addressed a few issues that have caused him to take a break from professional Valorant. The Canadian was a star player for Optic Gaming and has helped the team win many tournaments in the past.

Marved is hands down one of the best players from the Valorant NA region. With a huge fan following, the player has always been on the list of top contenders from the first-ever VCT to Istanbul.

That being said, Marved is stepping back from the professional scene for now, as per his statements on a recent livestream. The player still needs to take care of a few things before he can move out and pursue his professional journey.

Former Valorant star Marved will take a hiatus from the professional scene

In a recent stream, Marved spoke about his feelings regarding pursuing Valorant professionally. He expressed that he wasn't ready to move out to LA just yet and wanted to stay home for now. In the stream, he mentioned that he had to take care of a few things before moving out.

The Canadian mentioned that he had other obligations to work on before he could make the big decision.

ValorIntel @ValorINTEL



said on his stream that he will be taking a break from competitive VALORANT, but stated he will be back "I wanted to stay home. I didn't wanna move to LA yet." @Marved6 said on his stream that he will be taking a break from competitive VALORANT, but stated he will be back "I wanted to stay home. I didn't wanna move to LA yet." @Marved6 said on his stream that he will be taking a break from competitive VALORANT, but stated he will be back https://t.co/tIeG6CXxbW

Marved stated:

"I wanted to stay home. I didn't wanna move to LA yet."

The player's statement regarding him continuing Valorant professionally shed some light on his career for the fans who were attending the stream. Marved's career path has been a little uncertain ever since the partnership program was announced. Optic Gaming failed to secure their slot in the franchising, but this hasn't stopped the player from growing in the long run.

Despite the setback, Marved revealed during the stream that he has been getting offers from other teams. The Canadian also mentioned that he played a lot of games during the previous year, which ultimately resulted in exhaustion.

The Canadian stated that fans did not understand his position:

"What you guys don't get is it was kinda exhausting last year playing. I played a lot of games."

The Optic star will be looking to get some rest. The franchising will require Marved to move out to Los Angeles, which will be the hardest part for him at the moment, according to his statements.

However, Marved assured fans that he wasn't done playing Valorant professionally. The player replied to his chat when asked if he would ever be on a Tier 1 team. Marved replied that he would eventually be back without a doubt.

