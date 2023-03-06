Sentinels Valorant player SicK reportedly arrested on March 4, still in jail for trespassing charges

Valorant streamer and esports professional SicK has reportedly been arrested by police in Dallas, Texas, on trespassing charges after an incident at a Ferrari dealership. Hunter "SicK" Mims is a professional Valorant player who was the sixth man in the Sentinels' VCT Lock//In Sao Paulo roster. He also has a significant presence on Twitch, with over 500K followers.

According to reports solicited by Dot Esports, Mims was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor. If true, this could mean potential jail time of up to 180 days, a fine of $2,000, or both.

George Geddes @GeorgeCGed



He was charged with criminal trespassing. The incident occurred at a car dealership, according to sources.



It's a Class B Misdemeanor and he's held on bond for $5,000.



Read: Report: Sentinels player SicK was arrested on March 4.He was charged with criminal trespassing. The incident occurred at a car dealership, according to sources.It's a Class B Misdemeanor and he's held on bond for $5,000.Read: dotesports.com/valorant/news/… Report: Sentinels player SicK was arrested on March 4. He was charged with criminal trespassing. The incident occurred at a car dealership, according to sources. It's a Class B Misdemeanor and he's held on bond for $5,000. Read: dotesports.com/valorant/news/…

SicK arrested after incident at Ferrari dealership in Texas: Report

As per the official Colling County Judicial search website, Hunter Mims was arrested on March 4, 2023, and has been in confinement for two days. Below is a mugshot sourced from the public access website. The screenshot clearly shows trespassing as the only charge on record.

SicK's Mugshot (Image via collincountytx.gov)

The Valotrant professional has reportedly been going through some personal and mental issues for some time. He also clashed publicly with Riot's management after his tweets about being denied entry to the VCT Lock//In Sao Paulo arena gained traction.

According to reports, he was charged with trespassing due to a sour interaction with an employee at a Ferrari dealership, who repeatedly asked him to leave. There has been discussion about how his recent online activity portrays his mental instability. Apparently, he was tweeting about the incident at the Ferrari dealership. According to this Twitter user, he went on to delete them after the fact:

Since then, his regular tweets have caused concern among his peers, and popular figures such as Kyedae have publicly talked about issues with Hunter. In a recent stream, when her audience asked her about the incident, she refused to reveal much, saying:

"I'm sure you guys can see SicK is not doing well and I'm not gonna kick someone down when they're not doing well and uh, I think you guys will understand the whole scope once everything is properly explained."

Born on September 2, 1998, Hunter "SicK" started his esports career in Counter Strike Global Offensive in 2014. Until his retirement from the game in 2020, he played for multiple teams and is best known for his time at Complexity, Misfits, and Team Solo Mid (TSM).

After reuniting with ShahZaM at Sentinels, he went on to win the VCT Masters in 2021.

