"Really good at taking the duels" - Sentinels SicK on playing alongside TenZ during the Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational

During his Twitch stream on January 17, Sentinels Valorant player Hunter "SicK" shared his views on his team's performance at the recent invitational and described his teammate Tyson "TenZ" as "literally the best player in all of gaming history" and not just in Valorant when he plays a duelist while explaining the importance of Agent selection level.

"Tyson for example again, he's always..he's really good at taking the duels."

2023 is shaping up to be an interesting year for the North American Valorant community with Valorant's first OFF//SEASON of the 2023 season, the Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational, a two-day LAN event which was held on January 14-15.

The summit-style event hosted players, commentators, and content creators within the same house. The first event of the calendar featured some intense gameplay and culminated with The Guard beating out TSM to win $30,000, with Sentinels placing third.

SEN SicK explains the importance of agent selection based on your roster

The 24-year-old was back on his regular streaming schedule soon after the Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational wrapped up. During his stream on January 17, at the bequest of his viewers, Hunter shared his opinions about how the team composition you draft should fit with the playstyle of your players, the one advice he would give to Sentinels from a third-party perspective, and his thoughts on how Sentinels performed at the event.

The stream started with SicK queuing up a deathmatch while interacting with his chat following a hiatus from streaming and playing for personal reasons. Viewers were quick to ask for his opinion on Sentinel's performance at the official inaugural event, to which the 27-year-old responded,

"I am unbiased, non-biased opinion I can tell you guys soon what I think of this but I wanna know what you guys think first."

His viewers were quick to drop some troll responses, with one viewer suggesting Sentinels swap their star player, TenZ, out for SicK. To which the flasher-main replied,

"I was thinking about that actually."

He played with his viewers for a while and joked about how Sentinels always make a particular 'excuse' when they fail to win after a viewer suggested the team could work with practice.

"[Could work with more practice]..yeah I mean..that's always been our excuse..nah..I'm just kidding..just kidding"

Timestamp: 13:56

TenZ is the best Valorant duelist

After playing out his five placement games, SicK earned the rank of Ascendant after roughly 3.5 hours into the stream. While waiting for a game, Hunter started sharing his views and stated that Tenz is the 'best duelist in all of gaming history' and Sentinels should utilize him in that role to win.

"Guys I feel like the one piece of advice I would give to Sentinels is you gotta.. I know Tyson did pretty well on KAY/O and he didnt play bad by any means..and you know he played fine..but.. he also played Jett what I was going to get to...is that Tyson has to be on duelist to be...uhhh..most effectively obviously...Tyson is literally the best player in all of gaming history on any duelist."

Hunter further explained how TenZ's versatility as a duelist allows him to enable the 'TenZ kill' mode, which will inevitably help Sentinels win.

"You can put him on Yoru..put him on f*****g...uhh...it doesn't matter...just get him in there...and let him send it and we will win...that's all I have to say about that."

Building on his thoughts about using TenZ as a duelist, the Valorant pro highlighted the importance of working with the players you have while deciding on a team comp instead of following the meta blindly.

"You have to work around the players you have right.".

Hunter continued to delve deeper into this notion and referred to old variations of Sentinels and how they could not run a no-duelist comp simply because they had the best Valorant player in their squad.

"Even back in the day..we couldn't play a no-duelist comp because again..when Tyson is feeling it on the duelist man...he's the best player...best player...no doubt about it...no batchest...no Kappa..."

The former CS player continued to shower his teammates with even more praise, stating: 'TenZ was the best when he's on duelist' and making him play any other role would not give Sentinels the best results.

After a viewer commented on SicK being a better initiator player than a smoker/controller, the professional replied,

"Yeah my brain definitely works the best as an initiator...uh... or like a flash character...like I remember one of my coaches when I played CS..they told me...uh...they were like you always seem to make...uh...good like the best you always make the best decisions but your problem is you don't communicate it always to your teammates."

Following a brief analysis of his game sense and how he could improve upon it by working on his communication skills, SicK once again reiterated the fact that "you need to pick the agents around the players you have on your team" by using the example of Tyson and his Agent pool.

"Tyson for example...again...he's always...he's really good at taking the duels...he's getting in there...he's...he's fighting...uh...so you want him on something like Jett...where he can...like use that to his advantage and not get punished for it."

Hunter continued with his explanation,

"But if he's playing KAY/O obviously he's never gonna be able to take the first duel...he's never going to beat the guy...so...and that's an issue because he's the best obviously."

Timestamp: 3:39:13

The North American Valorant community may yet see a glimpse of hope in re-establishing their region as the best when it comes to Valorant after optimistic performances from all powerhouses following an abysmal Valorant Champions Tour in 2022 after Optic Gaming won the VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters - Reykjavík in April.

Fans react to SEN SicK's thoughts about TenZ

Over 41 fans replied to the clip on YouTube's comments section, with many sharing their thoughts:

Fans share their opinions on what role TenZ should play for Sentinels (Image via Today On Valorant/YouTube)

Fans share their opinions on what role TenZ should play for Sentinels (Image via Today On Valorant/YouTube)

Fans share their opinions on what role TenZ should play for Sentinels (Image via Today On Valorant/YouTube)

Hunter "SicK" is an American professional gamer representing Sentinels under their roster. He was a popular CS:GO player who represented TSM and Misfits before he decided to switch to greener pastures following the release of Valorant.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes