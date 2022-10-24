SicK Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Hunter "SicK" Mims is a professional American Valorant player who currently represents the North American organization Sentinels. He will compete as their sixth player for the upcoming VCT 2023 season.

Having joined the organization back in April 2020, SicK has become the longest-standing player on Sentinels' Valorant roster. Furthermore, he's currently the only member of the original roster to be included in the team for the first-ever season of the VCT Americas League.

Over the last two years, SicK has been one of Sentinels' most consistent players. Known to thrive as a Duelist, Hunter is an exceptional talent who is capable of playing all Agent classes, with his Agent pool stretching to over 10 different Agents.

Everything to know about Sentinels SicK's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Similar to several Valorant pros from North America, SicK has his origins in Counter Strike: Global Offensive. He entered CS: GO's professional scene in early 2015, and represented various organizations like TSM, Misfits, and compLexity until his retirement in April 2020.

Immediately after his CS: GO retirement, SicK was announced as part of Sentinels' inaugural Valorant roster. His innate ability to clutch and his versatility have led to countless victories for the organization, including title wins at the VCT 2021: North America Stage 1 Masters and VCT 2021: Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavik.

Despite being one of Sentinels' most reputed players, SicK took a hiatus from competitive Valorant due to unknown personal reasons. After five months of inactivity, Sentinels has finally announced his return, revealing him as the team's sixth man for the upcoming VCT season.

In this article, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by SicK in his career as a pro Valorant player for Sentinels.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.235

eDPI: 188

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Crosshair Color: #00FF00

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 5

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0.379

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 10

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G900

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS Pro

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

By adopting some of the specific in-game settings and configurations used by SicK and by dedicating the required time and effort, players can aim to replicate his success as a Valorant pro.

