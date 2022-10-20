Sentinels announces SicK as sixth man for VCT 2023 roster

Popular North American esports organization and VCT partner, Sentinels, announced the sixth man for their VCT 2023 roster on October 19 and it's none other than the team's well-known athlete, Hunter "SicK" Mims. Mims was on leave from the roster and competitive play due to issues related to his mental health.

Sentinels @Sentinels



The secret weapon returns We’re gonna have a SICKTH manThe secret weapon returns @SicK_cs We’re gonna have a SICKTH manThe secret weapon returns @SicK_cs https://t.co/1ASywvuqWb

The VCT 2023 roster construction rules make it mandatory for teams to pick a sixth player. With the addition of SicK, Sentinels' Valorant roster seems to be complete and looks stronger than ever.

Everything you need to know about the 'SicKth' man of Sentinels ahead of VCT 2023

Hunter Mims @SicK_cs Sentinels @Sentinels



The secret weapon returns We’re gonna have a SICKTH manThe secret weapon returns @SicK_cs We’re gonna have a SICKTH manThe secret weapon returns @SicK_cs https://t.co/1ASywvuqWb Thank you to all of the SEN staff for the help during my break. Also appreciate the support from the fans. I’m happy to be back and continuing my journey with Sentinels. twitter.com/sentinels/stat… Thank you to all of the SEN staff for the help during my break. Also appreciate the support from the fans. I’m happy to be back and continuing my journey with Sentinels. twitter.com/sentinels/stat…

Sentinels' power-packed roster for VCT 2023 now consists of the following players:

Zachary "zekken" Patrone Tyson "TenZ" Ngo Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi Bryan "pANcada" Luna Rory "dephh" Jackson Hunter "SicK" Mims

SicK will potentially retain his role as a flex player, now that he is a substitute. Previously, he was popular for his well-thought-out executions as a Controller for his team.

Interestingly, SicK has been an integral part of the organization and the roster since the very beginning. He joined Sentinels with ShahZam back in 2020 when the competitive roster was first formed.

While SicK remains on the team, ShahZam and dapr have been allowed to look for other offers as their contracts are about to expire. The roster rebuild was also centered around TenZ, who many consider to be the face of both Valorant and Sentinels for the longest time.

Hunter Mims @SicK_cs I've been struggling with my mental health over the past month or so. But I'm feeling much better now, thank you everyone for the support. I will hopefully return to competitive play soon. Also of course there will be monthly streams!! I've been struggling with my mental health over the past month or so. But I'm feeling much better now, thank you everyone for the support. I will hopefully return to competitive play soon. Also of course there will be monthly streams!!

Sentinels had to take tough measures during the erstwhile VCT 2022 when SicK took an indefinite leave of absence due to a family emergency and his mental health. The team's former head coach, Rawkus, filled in for SicK during VCT NA Challengers Stage 2. The outcome wasn't favorable, with Sentinels losing back-to-back matches against America's top teams.

While VCT 2022 turned out to be a series of unfortunate events for Sentinels, the fan-favorite team is looking forward to showcasing its true potential in VCT 2023. Amidst the updates regarding the roster's rebuild, fans wondered about SicK's fate and whether he would make his return to Sentinels.

Sentinels @Sentinels Sentinels are here to stay Sentinels are here to stay https://t.co/uoN7M8xg8j

With Riot selecting Sentinels as one of the ten partners in the VCT Americas League, the organization has received strong ground to prove itself in Valorant esports once again.

With the help of their new head coach, SykkoNT, and new strategic coach, kaplan, Sentinels were able to grab some of the finest talents of North and South America for their Valorant roster.

Sentinels @Sentinels



Let's get to work The final piece of the puzzleLet's get to work @dephhgg The final piece of the puzzleLet's get to work @dephhgg https://t.co/ImOP77T5wY

Furthermore, the organization managed to acquire the powerful former XSET duo and Valorant Champions 2022 participants, Zekken and Dephh, alongside the reigning champions duo pANcada and Sacy from LOUD. The new roster looks rather promising and will definitely be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming circuit.

Poll : 0 votes