Sentinels announces SicK as sixth man for VCT 2023 roster

Popular North American esports organization and VCT partner, Sentinels, announced the sixth man for their VCT 2023 roster on October 19 and it's none other than the team's well-known athlete, Hunter "SicK" Mims. Mims was on leave from the roster and competitive play due to issues related to his mental health.
The VCT 2023 roster construction rules make it mandatory for teams to pick a sixth player. With the addition of SicK, Sentinels' Valorant roster seems to be complete and looks stronger than ever.
Everything you need to know about the 'SicKth' man of Sentinels ahead of VCT 2023
Sentinels' power-packed roster for VCT 2023 now consists of the following players:
- Zachary "zekken" Patrone
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
- Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi
- Bryan "pANcada" Luna
- Rory "dephh" Jackson
- Hunter "SicK" Mims
SicK will potentially retain his role as a flex player, now that he is a substitute. Previously, he was popular for his well-thought-out executions as a Controller for his team.
Interestingly, SicK has been an integral part of the organization and the roster since the very beginning. He joined Sentinels with ShahZam back in 2020 when the competitive roster was first formed.
While SicK remains on the team, ShahZam and dapr have been allowed to look for other offers as their contracts are about to expire. The roster rebuild was also centered around TenZ, who many consider to be the face of both Valorant and Sentinels for the longest time.
Sentinels had to take tough measures during the erstwhile VCT 2022 when SicK took an indefinite leave of absence due to a family emergency and his mental health. The team's former head coach, Rawkus, filled in for SicK during VCT NA Challengers Stage 2. The outcome wasn't favorable, with Sentinels losing back-to-back matches against America's top teams.
While VCT 2022 turned out to be a series of unfortunate events for Sentinels, the fan-favorite team is looking forward to showcasing its true potential in VCT 2023. Amidst the updates regarding the roster's rebuild, fans wondered about SicK's fate and whether he would make his return to Sentinels.
With Riot selecting Sentinels as one of the ten partners in the VCT Americas League, the organization has received strong ground to prove itself in Valorant esports once again.
With the help of their new head coach, SykkoNT, and new strategic coach, kaplan, Sentinels were able to grab some of the finest talents of North and South America for their Valorant roster.
Furthermore, the organization managed to acquire the powerful former XSET duo and Valorant Champions 2022 participants, Zekken and Dephh, alongside the reigning champions duo pANcada and Sacy from LOUD. The new roster looks rather promising and will definitely be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming circuit.