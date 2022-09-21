VCT 2023: All franchise teams confirmed from the Americas region

Riot Games have announced VCT's final list of teams that will be competing in the Valorant Champions Tour 2023. These are the names that have been selected for the first franchising list.

The list showcases all of the teams that have partnered with Riot throughout the three regions - Pacific, Americas, and EMEA.

The teams confirmed from the Americas region are - SENTINELS, 100 THIEVES, CLOUD9, NRG, EVIL GENIUSES, FURIA, LOUD, MIBR, KRÜ ESPORTS, and LEVIATÁN. Let's take a look at these 10 teams individually and skim through their recent performances.

Note: This is not a ranked list of the teams.

VCT 2023 Americas Region confirmed teams

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



We are proud to introduce the 30 teams who will compete in the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2023. Welcome to the next era of the #VCT

Riot Games has carefully inspected and filtered out all runners for the list and officially announced the names of 10 teams who have been selected to participate in the Valorant Partnership Program.

1) Sentinels

Sentinels @Sentinels Sentinels are here to stay

Sentinels are one of the most famous teams in the Valorant Esports scene. They were one of the first pillars of the game when it first launched globally. It is going to represent the NA region in VCT 2023.

Sentinels have previously secured the first position in the following tournaments:

VCT 2021: North America Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs

VCT 2021: North America Stage 3 Challengers 1

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavík

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers Finals

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers 2

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 1 Masters

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 1 Challengers 1

2) 100 Thieves

100 Thieves is another fan favorite team that will be representing NA in VCT 2023. They have always had a huge impact on the game since it was released. The team performed spectacularly in VCT Champions 2022 after minor setbacks that came their way in previous tournaments.

100 Thieves have had a noteworthy history in Valorant:

1st in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: North America Last Chance Qualifier

1st in Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers 1

2nd in Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs

2nd in Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 1 Challengers 3

9th - 12th in Valorant Champions Tour Champions 2022

3) Cloud9

Cloud9 @Cloud9



x VCT Americas The Cloud9 VALORANT Story Continues @C9VAL x VCT Americas

Cloud9 is a big name in the Esports scene from NA as they have dipped into multiple famous Esports titles. They have had little luck in the big leagues but have performed consistently well in other Valorant Tournaments and will be competing in VCT 2023. Cloud9 has a huge fan base from titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends.

Cloud9 have had their own set of achievements in the following tournaments:

1s in Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Last Chance Qualifier

1st - 8th in Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers 1 - Qualifier

2nd in Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers 2

3rd in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: North America Stage 1 Challengers

3rd in Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers Finals

4) NRG

NRG is a well-known organization hailing from NA that has quite a reach in multiple Esports titles. They are known for their presence in Esports titles like Apex Legends. Their Valorant team has been playing in VCT events but unfortunately could not qualify for the big leagues. Fans can expect to see a change as they secure themselves a slot in VCT 2023.

NRG's recent performances are as follows:

1st - 4th in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: NA Stage 2 Challengers - Open Qualifier 1

1st - 4th in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: NA Stage 1 Challengers - Open Qualifier 1

1st - 4th in Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers 2 - Qualifier

1st - 4th in 2021: North America Stage 1 Challengers 3 - Qualifier

3rd in Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers 2

5) Evil Geniuses

EG Kayci @Kayci



VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



We are proud to introduce the 30 teams who will compete in the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2023. Welcome to the next era of the #VCT
SO proud of @EvilGeniuses and all the incredible minds that came together to crush the Riot RFP process out of the park.
HUGE win for EG and for VALORANT, can't wait for 2023! 🥳

Evil Geniuses is a renowned organization originally from Canada. They are known mostly for their presence in different Esports titles like Dota 2. The Valorant team has been constantly trying out in the VCT events. They also show a huge presence in other Valorant tournaments hosted across the country.

Evil Geniuses' recent performances are as follows:

1st - 4th in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: NA Stage 2 Challengers - Open Qualifier 2

1st - 4th in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: NA Stage 1 Challengers - Open Qualifier 2

5th - 6th in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: North America Stage 2 Challengers

11th - 12th Valorant Champions Tour 2022: North America Stage 1 Challengers

6) FURIA

FURIA is a Brazillian Esports name that is largely recognized in the region. The team was able to put up a spectacular performance at the VCT 2022 event. They are a powerhouse team who are hailed as one of the best in the Brazil region.

The confirmed spot in VCT 2023 implies that they will return with even greater force.

FURIA's recent performances are as follows:

13th - 16th in Valorant Champions 2022

2nd in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: South America Last Chance Qualifier

1st in Valorant Champions Tour 2021: South America Last Chance Qualifier

3rd in Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Brazil Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs

1st - 2nd in Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Brazil Stage 3 Challengers 3

7) LOUD

LOUD VALORANT @vaLLLorant LOUD 🇧🇷 @LOUDgg



Vencer todas séries invictas no Brasil e conquistar o Mundial foi apenas o começo da nossa caminhada.



Chegou a hora de elevar o nível e fazer virar rotina a LOUD representar o Brasil pelo mundo do jeito que vocês sabem bem.



A TUA LOUD 🫵 TÁ NAS FRANQUIAS DE VALORANT
O que vocês esperam pra 2023?

LOUD secured their position in VCT 2023 on merit itself. They secured the World Champions title at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul. The team will be representing the region of Brazil as well and they have displayed their competency in the league. They will be appearing as the defending champions in the upcoming International Valorant LAN tournament to be held in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

LOUD's recent performances are as follows:

1st in Valorant Champions 2022

11th - 12th in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen

1st in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Brazil Stage 2 Challengers

2nd in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Stage 1 Masters - Reykjavík

1st in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Brazil Stage 1 Challengers

8) MIBR

MIBR (also called Made in Brazil) is a Brazilian professional Esports organization. They are well-known in Esports titles like Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The team has also consistently shown presence in VCT events as well as other Valorant tournaments.

MIBR's recent performances are as follows:

2nd in Gamers Club Rising Tour Gamers Club Elite Cup

5th - 6th in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Brazil Stage 2 Challengers

1st - 4th in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Brazil Stage 1 Relegation

1st - 4th in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Brazil Stage 2 Challengers Final Qualifier

1st - 4th in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Brazil Stage 2 Challengers Closed Qualifier

3rd - 4th in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Brazil Stage 1 Challengers Closed Qualifier 2

3rd - 4th in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Brazil Stage 1 Challengers Closed Qualifier 1

9) KRÜ Esports

KRU Esports has also shown marvelous potential in the VCT 2022 event. The team originates from Argentina and have secured their spot in the VCT 2023 on merit as well. KRÜ is one of the most active names in the Valorant Esports scene. They are also active in different Valorant tournaments hosted across the region.

KRÜ Esports' recent performances are as follows:

1st in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: South America Last Chance Qualifier

1st in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: South America Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs

1st in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: LAS Stage 2 Challengers

1st in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: LATAM Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs

2nd in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: LATAM Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs

10) LEVIATÁN

LEVIATÁN is another powerhouse team originating from Argentina. They surfaced on the Valorant Esports scene as underdogs and took down big names in the league flawlessly. Unfortunately, they were eliminated from the final race for the Champions title in VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul. The team shows great potential and promise for the upcoming VCT events. They have since secured their spot in the VCT 2023 event.

LEVIATÁN's recent performances are as follows:

7th - 8th in Valorant Champions 2022

5th - 6th in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen

1st in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: LATAM Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs

2nd in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: LAS Stage 2 Challengers

2nd in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: South America Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs

2nd in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: LATAM Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs

1st in Valorant Champions Tour 2022: LAS Stage 1 Challengers

