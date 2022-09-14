VCT 2023 Reloaded roadmap revealed: Masters, Champions, LCQ, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour is Riot Games' very own professional tournament scene. Spanning a year, this competitive scene features multiple events, with everything finally concluding with the Champions Tournament. For those interested in what lies ahead, the developers have offered a roadmap for all the tournaments in 2023.

Events in the pro scene are important because they help the circuit grow. That said, here's a quick rundown of the entire calendar that Riot Games will be following in 2023 with regard to VCT.

A list of all tournaments on the VCT 2023 calendar

According to Riot Games, the VCT 2023 calendar will start in the month of February, with what they're dubbing "the largest international tournament in VCT history." This event will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and is going to feature the teams partnered with the company.

The International Splits will begin in the month of March. In them, three different leagues will be held in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Seoul. These tournaments will last for eight weeks in total, and the best teams from the events will make it to the second international tournament of 2023, VCT Masters.

Masters will be followed up by the Last Chance Qualifiers. In this, the teams that haven't been able to qualify for Champions 2023 will get another shot at the event. This tournament is set to begin in the month of July. Subsequently, the Valorant Champions Tournament 2023 will start in August. The end of this event will mark the conclusion of the season.

While the International Splits are happening, a parallel tournament scene known as Challengers Circuit will also begin, which is aimed at giving smaller teams a chance to participate in the subsequent season's VCT. It will conclude with the Ascension Tournament. Top teams from this event will be given a shot at participating in Champions Tour 2024.

This is how the overall competitive scene is going to be next year, and it's unlikely that Riot Games will make any further changes to the roadmap. The Valorant Champions 2022 is still ongoing. While a good number of teams have already been eliminated, some are still in contention for the crown. It will be interesting to see which squad shines as the event's end draws near.

The community has been slightly against having a franchise system incorporated within the current competitive scene. Players believe that this will hinder the growth of smaller teams. That said, the 2023 tournament season isn't that far. Until and unless it starts, it's really difficult to say the kind of impact it will have on the professional scene's development.

Many teams are already in talks with Riot Games when it comes to partnering with the company. The developers are expected to release a list of all the partnered teams before the Champions 2022 tournament concludes. With the roadmap now revealed, gamers can't wait for the next year to roll around.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh