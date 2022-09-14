VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Finals: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

VCT Champions 2022, the most prestigious yearly Valorant tournament, is only a few days away from crowning the best team in the world in the grand final. The final event is scheduled for September 18, preceded by one lower and one upper finals matchup. The lower and upper finals will determine the contenders for the grand final.

The tournament kicked off with sixteen teams, all of whom were carefully selected through open and closed qualifiers, regional challengers, Masters, and Last Chance Qualifiers. Only the most deserving rosters made it to the highly anticipated offline tournament, which is being held at Istanbul's Volkswagen Arena this year.

Valorant Champions 2022 commenced with the group stage that divided the eligible teams into four groups. Teams belonging to one group were matched up against each other in a series of winner's, loser's, and decider games. Only half the initial number of teams seeded on to the ongoing bracket stage.

This article will provide detailed information about the remaining series of VCT Champions 2022, participating teams, livestream details, and more.

All you need to know about VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul finals

As of now, only four teams remain in the competition, gearing up for their upcoming semifinals and finals series. They are:

OpTic Gaming (North America)

LOUD (South America)

FunPlus Phoenix (EMEA)

DRX (East Asia)

OpTic Gaming and LOUD remain undefeated in the playoffs so far. On the other hand, FunPlus Phoenix and DRX were pushed to the lower bracket after suffering some unfortunate losses in the upper bracket matchups. That said, they managed to stay strong and pull through the lower rounds.

OpTic Gaming will face LOUD in the upper finals, following which FunPlus Phoenix will battle it out against DRX in the lower semifinals. While the loser of the lower semifinals will be eliminated from the tournament, the loser of the upper final will still have a shot at reaching the grand final by winning the lower final.

It will be interesting to see how these highly skilled teams fare against each other to forge their place in the history of VCT.

Schedule

The final two contenders for the VCT Champions 2022 grand finals will be determined after the end of Saturday's lower final. Here is a detailed schedule with timings for the upcoming upper and lower finals and semifinals, followed by the grand final:

Friday, September 16

OpTic Gaming vs LOUD: Upper Final - 7:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST

- 7:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST FunPlus Phoenix vs DRX: Lower Semifinal - 10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST

Saturday, September 17

Lower Finals - 7:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST (contenders to be determined)

Sunday, September 18

Grand Final - 7:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST (contenders to be determined)

Where to watch

Fans can watch the upcoming VCT Champions 2022 bracket final and grand final through eligible streaming platforms, namely YouTube, Twitch, and the official website of Valorant Esports. One can also buy tickets to the offline event and witness the matchups as part of the live audience.

Many fan-favorite streamers will also be hosting their own watch parties on Twitch and YouTube, so that fans can tune in and enjoy some entertaining commentary of Valorant games at the highest level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S