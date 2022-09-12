VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 11 highlights: Leviatan exits tournament, Fnatic gets lifeline, and more

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 11 Playoffs left many fans with their hearts broken as two teams had to leave the tournament. On the flip side, others were exultant that their favorite teams would get to keep playing.

On Day 11, FunPlus Phoenix played against Leviatan, where the latter saw defeat. The underdog squad is exiting the tournament. Team Liquid played against Fnatic and lost, meaning they're out as well. There were many key highlights offered by Day 11 for fans to enjoy, so it's worth going over them.

Highlights from VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 11

Day 11 of the Group Stage featured two matches played in a best-of-three format:

FunPlus Pheonix vs. Leviatan (Match 1): Icebox (13-6) and Ascent (13-11).

Icebox (13-6) and Ascent (13-11). Team Liquid vs. Fnatic (Match 2): Bind (6-13) and Haven (7-13).

FunPlus Phoenix stands strong

FunPlus Phoenix played their elimination match against Leviatan and won with a 2-0 scoreline, eliminating the latter. Both teams played phenomenally; unfortunately, there could only be one winner. While Leviatan put on a great show, FPX prevailed.

Team Liquid suffers elimination

Team Liquid went up against Fnatic in the second match. The latter won with a scoreline of 2-0, eliminating the losing side. However, their future still hangs by a thread: another elimination match-up (lifeline). Team Liquid could not perform as consistently, and Fnatic took the chance to completely dominate them at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.

Leviatan kiNgg's Guardian 4K

In round eight on Icebox, map one, LEV's kiNgg connected four crisp shots with his Guardian, crippling FPX and securing the round for his team while defending B-Site from Yellow. This was a remarkable display of skill offered by someone determined to fight for their place in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.

FunPlus Phoenix Zyppan`s valiant 3K

In round nine on Icebox, map one, FPX's Zyppan took out three Leviatan players in an attempt to win the round with an insane spray transfer. Unfortunately, the squad players traded him and secured the defuse on the spike.

Fnatic Alfajer nearly pulls ACE

In round seven on Bind, map two, FNC's Alfajer showed the crowd proof of his potential. He successfully infiltrated A-Site and killed four enemies from Liquid using his superior positioning to isolate the duos.

Team Liquid's Nivera steps up

In round four on Haven, map two, Team Liquid's Nivera showed incredible discipline with his Vandal spray control. He managed to acquire three kills against Fnatic in A-Long and finished the round by taking out the last remaining enemy. That's how Nivera secured a crucial round for his team in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.

Fnatic Derke 4K shutdown

In round 18 on Haven, map two, FNC's Derke landed a beautiful Operator shot and eliminated one enemy. Even after Team Liquid got control of C-Site and planted the spike, Derke took out of their players pushing him with his Headhunter. He secured the round by taking the head off the last enemy through a corner.

Schedule for Day 12

DRX vs. LOUD (Match 1): Sunday, September 11 - 7:00 am PDT/4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST.

Sunday, September 11 - 7:00 am PDT/4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST. OpTic Gaming vs. XSET (Match 2): Sunday, September 11 - 10:00 am PDT/7:00 pm CEST/10:30 pm IST

Fans can watch the livestream of these VCT matches on Valorant's Official Twitch or YouTube channel on the mentioned dates.

