"Sickened by some of the hate": XSET responds to backlash after VCT Champions Istanbul match-point remake against FPX

VCT Champions Istanbul Day 13 ended on a sour note for many players and fans. In an unfortunate turn of events, a round was lost, which eliminated XSET from the tournament. But Riot made both teams replay that round after noticing a key event that bugged out, leading to XSET's defeat.

Blaming teams and players for blunders is all too common in any form of competition. It went overboard when XSET received threats from people concerning a decision that was not made by the team.

This article will discuss the order of events that followed and why this key event was of such importance that an entire round had to be remade.

XSET falls victim to hate from the Valorant community after match-point remake of VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul matchup against FunPlus Phoenix (FPX)

XSET dephh @dephhgg Sickened by some of the hate yday directed at the squad from fans and pros alike. And very disappointed with riot for not clarifying it publicly or on the stream before we resumed. Nothing can take what we did here away from us. Sickened by some of the hate yday directed at the squad from fans and pros alike. And very disappointed with riot for not clarifying it publicly or on the stream before we resumed. Nothing can take what we did here away from us. ❌

The order of events that led to the remake

XSET and FunPlus Phoenix went against each other in an elimination best-of-three match-up. The Killjoy Turret from XSET placed in A-Site radianite boxes detected the enemies approaching from A-Short Tree but shot its bullets towards A-Heaven, which misled the XSET`s players.

Both players of FPX entered through Tree and managed to take down all three surviving players of XSET and secured the decider map, Ascent (Map 3). This resulted in XSET being eliminated from the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul tournament.

Riot decided upon inspection that the round swayed in FPX`s favor and made both teams play the round once again for a fair chance. Regardless, XSET drew the match to overtime but FPX emerged victorious.

XSET faces backlash

NRG willius @will1us stop sending death threats to XSET members, be mature as it was Riot's decision.



last time i checked your region isn't in the upper bracket stop sending death threats to XSET members, be mature as it was Riot's decision.last time i checked your region isn't in the upper bracket

Seeing how the decider round was remade made a lot of fans furious. The crowd is divided into two distinct categories, one slandering XSET for “unprofessional” behavior and the other supporting XSET to take a chance in such a high-stakes game.

Grant @BgrantB258 @dephhgg I’m so sorry that you guys had to go through this, don’t know why the FPX guys didn’t stop you guys from getting the hate but who knows @dephhgg I’m so sorry that you guys had to go through this, don’t know why the FPX guys didn’t stop you guys from getting the hate but who knows

A lot of slandering followed on platforms like Twitter, which quickly escalated and turned into death threats targeted toward XSET`s roster. Riot had previously failed to clarify that the decision was made solely by them and not at the request of XSET.

This fueled the hate further and the unsightly slandering continued. XSET players took to Twitter to reveal how it was not a decision they made or asked Riot to make. The hate continued, stating that the team should have declined the remake of such a round at the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.

The mass continued to argue about professional etiquette and the availability of a chance that must be taken in such situations. The slandering side took on the argument along the lines that XSET should have respected the loss they suffered and denied Riot the chance to play the decider round again at the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs.

iz @shuralizzy @KatamaWr @GeorgeCGed Let me put you in a situation. You qualify for a multi-million dollar international tournament. You make it all the way to the playoffs and sadly lose a match and get put in lowers. You lose a match in lowers and sadly have to go home. But first, you find out you can replay a 1/3 @KatamaWr @GeorgeCGed Let me put you in a situation. You qualify for a multi-million dollar international tournament. You make it all the way to the playoffs and sadly lose a match and get put in lowers. You lose a match in lowers and sadly have to go home. But first, you find out you can replay a 1/3

The fans that supported XSET gave plausible explanations on why XSET took the chance when it was presented before them. @shuralizzy explained the possible perspective on XSET`s end to all the slanders, saying that they should have forfeited when Riot asked both teams to play the round again.

Hate speech and slandering professional players in situations where they are not at fault seems unnecessary. Fans continue to argue about the events that followed, regardless. Any amount of criticizing and slandering will not change the final outcome which has been officially recognized by Riot in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs.

