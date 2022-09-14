VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 13 highlights: DRX takes the lead, XSET sent home, and more

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 13 Playoffs presented one of the most fascinating match-ups in the event so far. Viewers witnessed the full force of teams competing with everything on the line to survive elimination.

On day 13, DRX eliminated Fnatic from the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs. Meanwhile, XSET were sent home by FunPlus Phoenix.

With that being said, there are multiple highlights worth revisiting.

Highlights from VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 13

Day 11 of the Group Stage featured two matches played in a best-of-three format:

DRX vs. Fnatic (Match 1): Icebox (7-13), Ascent (14-12), and Fracture (13-9).

Icebox (7-13), Ascent (14-12), and Fracture (13-9). XSET vs. FunPlus Phoenix (Match 2): Pearl (13-11), Bind (10-13), and Ascent (11-13).

Fnatic eliminated from VCT 2022

Fnatic played their elimination match against DRX on Day 13. The former took the first map with ease and looked strong. However, DRX managed to switch gears and won the remaining two maps, kicking Fnatic out of the competition.

FunPlus Phoenix secure the win

FunPlus Phoenix played their elimination bout against XSET on Day 13. The latter showed up strong and secured the first map. However, FPX fought tooth and nail to clinch victories on the subsequent maps. XSET were met with a crushing defeat.

The crowd was utterly bewildered as both teams delivered phenomenal performances. FPX progressed with a 2-1 scoreline against XSET.

Fnatic Derke dominates pistol rounds

In round 1 on Icebox, Map 1, FNC Derke took down four DRX players and secured a flawless round for his team. The former couldn't miss as opponents haphazardly darted towards him.

Similarly, in round 13, Derke again eliminated four players by attacking the A-Site and secured the victory.

DRX stax steps up

In round 8 on Ascent, Map 2, DRX stax was left alone with three foes against him. With the timer ticking away, he had to at least try and plant a spike. With nerves of steel, stax waltzed into B-Site and eliminated two opponents before planting the device.

Furthermore, the player caught the remaining one off-guard with great positioning and secured the round for DRX.

XSET AYRIN takes down four

In round 8 on Pearl, Map 1, XSET AYRIN scored two beautiful headshots and used Astra`s ultimate ability to divide the site. He subsequently positioned himself beside the wall and managed to drop the remaining two FPX players.

FPX ardiis responds with his Operator

During round 12 on Pearl, Map 1, FPX ardiis eliminated an opponent before scoring two spectacular headshots in quick succession. He took down the last remaining player with his Operator once again, securing the round for his team.

XSET BcJ claims his ace

During round 14 on Bind, Map 2, XSET BcJ marched into the B-Site and dispatched the defenders. He subsequently swung wide to eliminate the remaining players on the flank. The crowd was left speechless at the sight.

Schedule for day 14

The current VCT schedule entails:

LOUD vs. OpTic Gaming (Match 1): Sunday, September 16 - 7:00 am PDT/4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST.

Sunday, September 16 - 7:00 am PDT/4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST. FunPlus Phoenix vs. DRX (Match 2): Sunday, September 16 - 10:00 am PDT/7:00 pm CEST/10:30 pm IST

Fans can watch the livestream of these VCT matches on Valorant's official Twitch or YouTube channel on the mentioned dates.

