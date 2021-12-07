Sentinels knocked out of Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage

In possibly the biggest upset of Valorant esports, LATAM Champions KRU Esports took down NA top seed and Masters Reykjavik winner, Sentinels.

The Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin, the culmination of the year-long Valorant Champions Tour, is truly heating up. The first time the top teams of all the regions collided was during the Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik. Sentinels, the top seed of NA, won the tournament and established themselves as the world’s top team.

While fans of the roster were certain that that team was going to qualify for the Playoff stage and give every other top team a strong fight, however, during today’s Group B decider match, an unexpected upset happened when Sentinels lost to KRU Esports.

Sentinels got knocked out of Valorant Champions 2021 group stage

The Sentinels are not only the top seed of the NA region but were fan favorites to win the Valorant Champions 2021. The roster could easily be considered one of the top Valorant teams in the world.

Previously, Sentinels lost to Team Liquid, which led them to the decider match of Group B, where they faced off against KRU Esports. Let’s take a closer look at the match.

Map 1 (Fracture): Sentinels (13 - 7) KRU Esports

Sentinels started off the match with a couple of wins as the defenders. Prior to the switch, the score was (9 - 3), which Sentinels carried into the second half and took the win.

Map 2 (Haven): Sentinels (11 - 13) KRU Esports

Going into the second map, while KRU Esports took the first round, Sentinels took most of the rounds in the first half and ended the final score at (8 - 4). Going into the second half is where KRU got into their form and totally flipped the script, making a comeback and winning the second map by a score of (11 - 13).

Map 1 (Split): Sentinels (11 - 13) KRU Esports

Interestingly, the third map also started off similar to the previous map, with Sentinels taking the lead by (8 - 4) in the first half. And similar to the previous map, KRU Esports made a comeback and took the third map 11-13, as well as the match.

As the winner of the Decider Match, KRU Esports qualified for the Playoffs while Sentinels bid their farewell to Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin and the title of Valorant Champion. The statistical analysis of the teams are as follows.

Sentinels overall performace (Image via vlr.gg)

KRU Esports overall Performance (Image via vlr.gg)

This is certainly one of the biggest upsets on the Valorant World Stage. While LATAM was considered to be an underdog region, suffice to say, after today’s performance, the world is looking eagerly at KRU Esports as well as other teams from underdog regions.

