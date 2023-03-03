"I’ll be starting up treatment very soon" - Twitch streamer Kyedae reveals cancer diagnosis, community pours support for her

On March 3, 2023, Twitch star Kyedae shocked the internet by revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer. In a Twitter update, the content creator stated that she was recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and will be starting treatment very soon.

The 100 Thieves-affiliated streamer stated that she was unsure how her body would react to the treatment and apologized to the community if her streaming schedule was inconsistent.

Her most recent tweet read:

"Hi everyone, I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3."

kyedae 🇯🇵🐸 @kyedae Hi everyone,

I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3 Hi everyone,I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3

"Thoughts are with you" - Online community pours support for Kyedae's gut-wrenching revelation of cancer diagnosis

Kyedae's tweet about her cancer diagnosis went viral, attracting more than 203k likes and 9,180 fan reactions. Several prominent personalities took to the reply section, with Russian-German DJ Anton "Zedd" stating:

"Speedy Recovery! You got this! Thoughts are with you!"

Zedd @Zedd

U got this!!!

Thoughts are with you!!!! @kyedae SPEEDY RECOVERY!!!U got this!!!Thoughts are with you!!!! @kyedae SPEEDY RECOVERY!!!U got this!!! ♥️Thoughts are with you!!!!

YouTube Gaming star Leslie "Fuslie" prayed for the streamer, commenting:

leslie @fuslie praying the treatment goes smoothly @kyedae No no no.. sending you so much love kyedaepraying the treatment goes smoothly @kyedae No no no.. sending you so much love kyedae ❤️ praying the treatment goes smoothly 😭

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley also shared his thoughts on the diagnosis:

Fellow Twitch content creator Jeremy "Disguised Toast" wrote:

DSG Toast @DisguisedToast @kyedae Wishing you all the best and a speedy recovery @kyedae Wishing you all the best and a speedy recovery ❤️

Here are some more relevant reactions from Twitter:

Twitch @Twitch @kyedae Sending over lots of love and wishing you a speedy recovery @kyedae Sending over lots of love and wishing you a speedy recovery 💜

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD @kyedae Sending you all the love and support from the Dunlop family. Wish you the speediest of recoveries. Please don't hesitate to reach out and your audience will be there with open arms whenever you're feeling up to streaming. @kyedae Sending you all the love and support from the Dunlop family. Wish you the speediest of recoveries. Please don't hesitate to reach out and your audience will be there with open arms whenever you're feeling up to streaming.

Myth @Myth_ @kyedae If you need anyone for anything I'll always be available. Wishing you the quickest recovery possible. @kyedae If you need anyone for anything I'll always be available. Wishing you the quickest recovery possible.

Turkish-American content creator Hasan "HasanAbi" also weighed in on Kyedae's update during a livestream on the same day. After reading out loud the aforementioned tweet, the political commentator was taken aback and exclaimed:

"What the f**k, how? Oh, no! That's... that's really sad, man. She's like, 20 years old, what the f**k? 'AML survival with treatment is very high.' What the f**k! 'It affects younger people.' Is it leukemia, for like, I thought leukemia was, like, the one that..."

Timestamp: 01:19:10

HasanAbi's clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the conversation thread became the top post on the forum. Redditor u/Little_Fix4 hoped for the odds to be in favor of Kyedae:

Another Reddit user, u/Erculosam, mentioned seeing the streamer's most recent Instagram post, in which she and Tyson "TenZ" were shopping for "baby stuff":

One community member stated that seeing the gut-wrenching news left them feeling a "bit fragile":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Kyedae is a well-known streamer who has been broadcasting on Twitch since 2020. She is best known for being a Valorant player and has racked up over 2,000 hours of playtime. The 21-year-old boasts 2,139,717 followers on her channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes