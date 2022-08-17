Valorant power couple Kyedae and TenZ announce engagement with beach photoshoot

The Queen and King of the Valorant Streaming World, Kyedae and TenZ have announced their engagement via social media platforms to much fanfare. Over the years, the Valorant duo have forged a prominent position in the streaming world and remain a favorite among fans, frequently appearing in each other's streams and videos.

To forever with you, my love. I couldn't be happier to grow old with my favourite human being WE'RE ENGAGED!!!!

The couple revealed their plans to get married with a sweet photoshoot on the beach. Both streamers have posted beautiful pictures of their engagement on their respective Twitter and Instagram channels, garnering thousands of likes within minutes.

Kyedae and TenZ reveal "secret" engagement on their third anniversary

Tyson "TenZ" is possibly the most well-known Valorant professional on the planet. Hailing from Canada, he made his name in Counter Stike and has become a prominent member of the Valorant world since switching to the game in 2020 and winning the 2021 VCT Masters. That year also saw him and Kyedae make their on-screen relationship debut.

"Kyedae" Shymoko is also from Canada and while she was initially embraced as TenZ's better half, she has risen to become a highly successful streamer in her own right. She started streaming on her partner's PC on October 31, 2020 and has amassed 1.8 million followers on Twitch.

Kyedae and TenZ may belong to different sporting organizations, but have collaborated extensively both informally and formally. The couple frequently interact on stream and have established a massive fan following due to their onscreen rapport and fun interactions.

The couple announced their engagement on Twitter and Instagram. TenZ further accentuated the speciality of the date by adding anniversary wishes to his post on Twitter. He also mentioned that they had been engaged for over half a year but had decided to keep it a secret:

"Happy 3 year anniversary to the love of my life. It’s crazy how fast time flies when you’re enjoying life ❤️ Btw we have been engaged 8 months but have kept it a secret until now 💍"

"Happy 3 year anniversary to the love of my life. It's crazy how fast time flies when you're enjoying life ❤️ Btw we have been engaged 8 months but have kept it a secret until now 💍"

In her tweet, Kyedae minced no words in expressing her adoration towards TenZ, calling him "my favorite human being":

"WE’RE ENGAGED!!!! To forever with you, my love. I couldn’t be happier to grow old with my favourite human being 💍"

Streamers, fans and gaming personalities from around the world flocked to their posts to shower their blessings.

Twitter abuzz as Kyedae and TenZ get engaged

Twitter saw a massive outpouring of love as fellow Valorant esporting personalities, teammates and streamers were ecstatic following the news. The official handles of 100 Thieves and Sentinels also got in on the action, especially the latter, who posted a picture of Dapr, a reference to his bromance with TenZ:

QTCinderella congratulated the couple, noting "The ring is gorgeous and the fiancé even more gorgeous"

Valorant Champions Tour could not help but gush at the couple either:

Kyedae and TenZ are no doubt an integral part of the Valorant community and their engagement has expectedly evoked immense joy amongst their fanbases.

