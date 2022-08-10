Kyedae Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Kyedae Shymko, better known as Kyedae, is a Valorant streamer and content creator who is currently signed to 100 Thieves. She has been playing the tactical shooter since its release in 2020.

Apart from her livestreams, Kyedae is also known for her relationship with TenZ, who is a professional player signed by Sentinels. The couple are popular in the Valorant community due to their social media content and the livestreams that they host together.

Due to Kyedae's long history with Valorant, many in the community are interested in learning about her set-up and in-game settings.

Everything fans need to know about Kyedae's Valorant settings

Kyedae has come a long way ever since she entered the steaming industry. She now has 798K subscribers on her YouTube channel, which is simply called Kyedae.

Kyedae often livestreams on her Twitch channel. She releases new Valorant content on YouTube every now and then.

Listed below are all of Kyedae's Valorant settings.

Mouse

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity :0.35

:0.35 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 280

: 280 Polling Rate : 1000

: 1000 Raw Input Buffer : On

: On Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : Cyan

: Cyan Outlines : Off

: Off Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Outline Thickness : 0

: 0 Center Dot : On

: On Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : Off

: Off Inner Line Opacity : 0

: 0 Inner Line Length : 0

: 0 Inner Line Thickness : 0

: 0 Inner Line Offset : 0

: 0 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Use Object: Unknown

Unknown Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : Mouse 4

: Mouse 4 Use/Equip Ability 2 : Mouse 5

: Mouse 5 Use/Equip Ability : C

: C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 0.8

: 0.8 Minimap Zoom : 0.5

: 0.5 Minimap Vision Cones : Off

: Off Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution : 1920*1080

: 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Fill

: Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering : Off

: Off Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : None

: None Anisotropic Filtering : 1x

: 1x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Off

: Off Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Cast Shadows: Off

Equipment

Peripherals

Mouse : Finalmouse Starlight-12

: Finalmouse Starlight-12 Headset : JBL Quantum One

: JBL Quantum One Keyboard: Custom Keyboard

Custom Keyboard Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540

PC specifications

CPU : Intel Core i7-8700K

: Intel Core i7-8700K GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Streaming & Set-up

Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022

Players who want to replicate Kyedae's Valorant settings can copy them and apply them to their game. However, for best results, players should use these settings as a guide or base and adjust them according to their personal preferences.

