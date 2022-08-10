Kyedae Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Kyedae Shymko, better known as Kyedae, is a Valorant streamer and content creator who is currently signed to 100 Thieves. She has been playing the tactical shooter since its release in 2020.
Apart from her livestreams, Kyedae is also known for her relationship with TenZ, who is a professional player signed by Sentinels. The couple are popular in the Valorant community due to their social media content and the livestreams that they host together.
Due to Kyedae's long history with Valorant, many in the community are interested in learning about her set-up and in-game settings.
Everything fans need to know about Kyedae's Valorant settings
Kyedae has come a long way ever since she entered the steaming industry. She now has 798K subscribers on her YouTube channel, which is simply called Kyedae.
Kyedae often livestreams on her Twitch channel. She releases new Valorant content on YouTube every now and then.
Listed below are all of Kyedae's Valorant settings.
Mouse
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity:0.35
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 280
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 0
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 0
- Inner Line Length: 0
- Inner Line Thickness: 0
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: Unknown
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.5
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Off
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Equipment
Peripherals
- Mouse: Finalmouse Starlight-12
- Headset: JBL Quantum One
- Keyboard: Custom Keyboard
- Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540
PC specifications
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Streaming & Set-up
- Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022
Players who want to replicate Kyedae's Valorant settings can copy them and apply them to their game. However, for best results, players should use these settings as a guide or base and adjust them according to their personal preferences.