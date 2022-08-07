FaZe Clan vs. 100 Thieves: VCT NA LCQ - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) kicked off on August 4, and has given fans some really spectacular matches. Eight teams made it to the tournament, and the winner will bag a spot in the Valorant Champions, which will be the final tournament of the 2022 season.

OpTic Gaming and XSET have already made a place for themselves in the Valorant Champions, and it will be interesting to see which team bags the third spot.

FaZe Clan and 100 Thieves will be going up against each other in the upper bracket semi-finals of the VCT NA LCQ. The victors of this matchup will be facing The Guard, while the other will drop down to the lower brackets and will go up against Sentinels.

FaZe Clan vs 100 Thieves: Which team is in a better position to win the matchup in the VCT NA LCQ?

At this point in time, this is a very difficult question to answer. Both these teams have exceptionally talented players on their rosters. Moreover, both teams have performed well too. It's safe to say that FaZe Clan and 100 Thieves are on an equal footing when it comes to the competition.

Both teams previously participated in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers. FaZe Clan secured the third spot in the tournament, while 100 Thieves placed at 5-6th position. With that said, this is the third time both these teams will be facing off against each other.

Predictions

As mentioned before, both these teams are on an equal footing when it comes to the match. Players previously displayed their skills and are potential match winners as well. Their roster hasn't changed since the last tournament, so it's safe to assume that all the players are in sync when it comes to performing as a team.

Based upon their previous performances, the odds look to be in the favor of Faze Clan as their performances have been more or less consistent over the past few tournaments.

However, it would be wrong to rule out 100 Thieves just yet. At the end of the day, it will all boil down to the team that can handle the pressure better on the day of the match.

Head-to-head

In 2022, 100 Thieves and FaZe Clan have faced each other twice. Both these encounters were during the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers tournament. In these encounters, both teams have had one victory each. This upper bracket semi-final match could be considered a tie-breaker.

Apart from that, the two teams have faced each other only four times in major VCT events. Even then, they are still on the same footing with two victories each.

If the recent results are to be taken into account, FaZe Clan has won four of their five recent encounters. Their matchup against XSET was the only loss that they scored. 100 Thieves, on the other hand, have just won two of their previous five encounters.

Keeping these statistics in mind, it's safe to assume that the odds are in favor of FaZe Clan, as mentioned before. 100 Thieves might be on the back foot here but they are one of the top teams in the NA region, so there is always a chance that they could bag a victory in the VCT NA LCQ upper bracket Semi-Finals.

Potential Lineups

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

William "Will" Cheng

Sean "bang" Bezerra

FaZe Clan

Andrej "babybay" Francisty (IGL)

Xavier "flyuh" Carlson

Quan "dicey" Tran

Phat "supamen" Le

Kevin "poised" Ngo

When and where to watch

Fans of the tournament will be able to enjoy the match on the official VCT Twitch and YouTube channels. The match is scheduled to go live on Sunday, August 8, at 4 pm EST/1:30 am IST/ 8:00 pm GMT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far