"Our goal is to support Hunter during this difficult moment": Sentinels CEO on SicK's situation with Valorant team

Rob Moore, the CEO of the North American esports organization Sentinels, tweeted earlier today stating that the Valorant team was looking for someone to fill the spot of Hunter "SicK" since he will be absent in light of his recent arrest by US law enforcement.

Moore mentioned that the organization was fully committed to SicK during a difficult time but clarified that the sixth slot on the team must be filled as the Americas League of VCT 2023 is about to kick off on April 1, 2023. The first match is scheduled between Sentinels and 100 Thieves.

Rob Moore @robmooreEsports Sentinels has and always will be committed to supporting our players through any hardships they may face, this has been no different with Hunter @SicK_cs Our goal is to support Hunter during this difficult moment. 1/2 Sentinels has and always will be committed to supporting our players through any hardships they may face, this has been no different with Hunter @SicK_cs Our goal is to support Hunter during this difficult moment. 1/2

Rob Moore @robmooreEsports However, due to the upcoming start of the franchise league, we will be looking to sign a 6th man that is able to take up the spot he's left vacant for the time being. I appreciate the community's patience as we get through this together. 2/2 However, due to the upcoming start of the franchise league, we will be looking to sign a 6th man that is able to take up the spot he's left vacant for the time being. I appreciate the community's patience as we get through this together. 2/2

The decision comes after a long-standing silence from the Sentinels following allegations by SicK against the organization during VCT LOCK//IN in Brazil. This article will summarize all the events that led to this moment.

Sentinels Valorant team to sign a new player after SicK's arrest

Hunter Mims @SicK_cs New frames needed but things are okay New frames needed but things are okay https://t.co/19li6GsUVR

Over the last couple of weeks, there has been a lot of controversy around SicK. It all started when he called out Sentinels' silence after he was not allowed to enter the arena in Sao Paulo during the team's match against Fnatic in the LOCK//IN tournament. SicK expressed his displeasure on Twitter, stating he was dismayed with Riot Games' handling of the issue.

There was also trouble in SicK's personal life as allegations of infidelity were flung around. Moreover, before the SEN vs FNC match in Brazil, he tweeted his opinion about Sinatraa being the best player in the world, which the community did not receive well.

The Sentinels athlete had been going through a rough time psychologically, evident from his erratic ramblings on Twitter and his fidgety behavior on his Twitch streams. He even got into conflicts with other known personalities in Valorant, such as 100 Thieves' streamer Kydae and Evil Geniuses' BcJ.

On March 1, 2023, SicK shared a Twitter picture of him sitting inside a Ferrari. Later, on March 3, he said he was picking up a Portofino convertible, a car manufactured by the Italian automobile giant.

The following day, the Valorant athlete was arrested for "criminal trespassing" in Texas, a Class B misdemeanor. It was last reported that he was being held in Collin County jail in Dallas.

In light of all these events, it appears that he will not be able to fulfill his role as the sixth man on the Sentinels Valorant roster, leading to the organization looking for a temporary substitute. This is the logical thing to do, considering the most important event of the year for the team is about to kick off in less than a month.

However, the organization's move didn't go well with SicK's fans, who responded to Moore's tweet by echoing the athlete's views about the organization and the treatment he allegedly received. Some called out the organization for staying silent on the player's well-being until matters deteriorated.

Reactions from SEN SicK's fans to Moore's tweet (Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest updates concerning SicK's arrest have not been disclosed, but with the ensuing controversy, it can be assumed that his temporary replacement on the roster might become permanent. He could be formally removed from the Sentinels Valorant team if he cannot get out of jail.

Poll : 0 votes