How is Sentinels' Valorant roster shaping up for VCT 2023 so far

The recently concluded Valorant Champions 2022 gave international teams a chance to prove their strength and worth, irrespective of their reputation. However, VCT 2023's new format will change this prevailing trend for good. With the brand new partnership program, Sentinels, alongside 29 other teams, have found a place under Riot Games' hood for the next five years.

you wanted us to get a coach? well we got two
Head Coach @SyykoNT 
Strategic Coach @itskaplan

Starting next year, Riot Games will host partnered Valorant teams in exclusive events while protecting their place in the international leagues, regardless of their performance. In return, the teams will participate in the process to grow Valorant's esports scene and improve the viewer experience.

Sentinels is one of the ten partnered teams from the VCT Americas League. They will be participating in a host of highly competitive matches against top rosters in their league and beyond. Like all of its competitors, the popular North American esports organization is looking to build one of the strongest teams.

How far has Sentinels advanced in its Valorant roster building process?

Meet the brains behind the rebuild
@SyykoNT @itskaplan 
"We're building a team that's going to win"

Major anticipations regarding roster announcements have already begun ever since Riot announced the names of the partnered teams. Fans are curious about each move their favorite organizations plan to make.

Sentinels' social media team has managed to generate significant hype amongst fans over the past week. From riddles to quirky hints, their followers have faced it all. To top it off, rumors involving some iconic pro players exiting the team cropped up at the same time. Presently, most fans are unsure about what to expect while rooting for their favorite team's final roster.

A couple of days ago, the organization mitigated some of the anticipation by announcing its two new coaches, which was exactly what some rumors had suggested. Moreover, SyykoNT, the new head coach, and kaplan, the new strategic coach, have been given the liberty to re-build the roster for Sentinels.

Who all have made it into Sentinels' Valorant roster so far?

@zekkenVAL has arrived
The beginning of a new era

SyykoNT and kaplan have already made their first choice for the roster, as announced by the fan-favorite organization yesterday. Former XSET athlete Zachary "zekken" Patrone is set to join the roster, potentially as a Duelist main.

Another rumor suggests that Rory "dephh" Jackson is also making his way into Sentinels. The former in-game leader for XSET has been known to guide his team to victory with strategic superiority numerous times.

The fate of Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, an iconic Valorant athlete in Sentinels, is presently unknown. His contract, alongside ShahZaM's, is set to expire at the end of 2022.

Rob Moore @robmooreEsports
I want to clarify the situation with @ShahZaMk , on 9/21 I reminded him he did not have a contract for next season, we were most likely bringing in new coaches, they would decide the new roster and he was free to contact other teams.

ValorIntel @ValorINTEL
ShahZaM found out that he's no longer apart of Sentinels while he was streaming

The organization also ran into an unfavorable situation with Shahzeb Khan amidst the aforementioned announcement and leak. As ShahZam claimed, Sentinels didn't alert him of their decision to exclude him from the team for the upcoming season. CEO Rob Moore tried refuting the claim, saying that he had previously informed the IGL about his contract expiring and allowed him to look for new offers.

Existing player Michael "dapr" Gulino will most likely remain on the team for VCT 2023. Lastly, Hunter "SicK" Mims and Jared "zombs" Gitlin are still in the picture as inactive members of the roster.

The addition of zekken and possibly dephh will undoubtedly boost Sentinels' roster for good. That said, fans are yet to know SyykoNT and kaplan's plans for existing players like TenZ and SicK. After all, there are still four slots to fill in the North American roster.

