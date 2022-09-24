"Dephinitely makes us say yay": Sentinels announce possible Valorant roster in a cryptic tweet

After Riot Games announced the names of the 30 participating teams for the upcoming Valorant tournament season, it was only a matter of time before the selected teams began announcing their rosters. From the looks of it, Sentinels, one of the most popular teams in the sport, has just announced its roster for the upcoming season via a cryptic tweet.

The most interesting part of the the tweet is that Jaccob "yay" Whittaker will probably be seen in Sentinels colors in the upcoming Valorant season. Formerly a part of the OpTic Gaming roster, yay left the team as a restricted free agent after they didn't receive a partnership spot for the 2023 season.

Apart from yay, the other names mentioned in the tweet are as follows:

Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Michael "dapr" Gulino

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek

Rory "dephh" Jackson

Jake "Stewie2k" Yip

Shahzeb "ShahZam" Khan

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Sentinels roster for Valorant 2023 season possibly announced

Sentinels @Sentinels What a marvelous afternoon, only 22 degrees zelsius. Feeling dapper. Tenz of thousands of leafs on the trees, shrouded in the shade. Dephinitely makes us say yay. Stewing up some controversy, but don't cry yo. Could give an exzample, but we won't saya word What a marvelous afternoon, only 22 degrees zelsius. Feeling dapper. Tenz of thousands of leafs on the trees, shrouded in the shade. Dephinitely makes us say yay. Stewing up some controversy, but don't cry yo. Could give an exzample, but we won't saya word

It's interesting to see Sentinels try to formulate a short riddle of sorts while announcing the names of their players. However, the community was quick to grab onto the names that were incorporated in the tweet.

Although Sentinels are fairly new to the game as a team, their members as individuals have a lot of professional experience with tactical shooters. While some of the names on this list are already a part of the Sentinels roster, others are brand new acquisitions.

It looks like this will be the most star-studded roster seen in the upcoming Valorant season. With eight players currently on the roster, it will be interesting to see which players are chosen for the starting lineup. The team could also decide to opt for a rotating lineup in the upcoming season.

During the 2022 season, Sentinels didn't have the dream run they were hoping for. Although the fans were excited to see Shroud return to the competitive circuit after a long hiatus, his performance didn't quite meet the mark. This could be attributed to him being fairly new to the game. However, a considerable amount of time has passed since then, so it will be interesting to see the world’s most popular esports athlete back at it again.

Every member on the roster is exceptionally skilled at shooters. Given how stacked their roster is, Sentinels has the potential to win all their matches, but it will likely all boil down to how well organized the team is.

With the transfer season for Valorant 2023 just on the horizon, fans will be eager to see the rosters of the other teams who have partnered with Riot Games for the upcoming season. With a lot of players searching for a team, some really interesting rosters could be announced in the upcoming days.

The Valorant 2023 season kicks off with a grand tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where all 30 partnered teams will be competing for a slot at the VCT 2023 Masters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far