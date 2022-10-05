"SEN Zekken has a nice ring to it" Valorant fans react to Sentinels' potential roster additions

According to various sources online, Valorant Professional Team Sentinels could potentially go through some roster changes in the near future. The American team is ready to sign two former XSET players into their organization. The partnership program will be the main focus of VCT 2023 with all the franchised teams already selected.

Zekken and Dephh are reportedly about to make their entry into the Sentinels roster, according to multiple sources. Fans are incredibly excited to see the changes that potentially may happen soon to their favorite North American (NA) team.

Fans around the internet have mixed reactions upon hearing the surprising news of the former XSET players joining Sentinels. The team has been a veteran squad in the VCT scene for a long time now, and with the possible expiration of TenZ's contract, it can be expected that the organization will be looking forward to making some changes.

Valorant community reacts to news of Dephh and Zekken joining the Sentinels roster

Since the news regarding the addition of two new players to the Sentinels' roster, fans have had plenty to say about the situation.

A Redditor who goes by the username of u/MKGTI shared their feelings about Zekken's tag post roster change. He mentioned that the name has a nice ring to it.

With random Valorant roster changes, fans like u/WhopperTopper143 are saddened by the fact that the original players on the roster such as ShahZam might have to take their leave. The user commented about the star, followed by questioning TenZ's spot on the Sentinels roster.

A Reddit user by the tag u/honestlyprogamr addressed the issue with the Guard by mentioning how the future for the roster is dark for now.

Since the two XSET players are about to be in Sentinels according to sources, user u/Vushal__Parsley shared his feelings for the players from XSET who did not get picked by any other teams.

Valorant professional teams are going through a lot of changes at the moment. Reddit user u/Remarkable__Carrot102 mentioned how the Acend player valyn should have received a spot in Sentinels instead of Dephh.

On the other hand, fans like u/Hopeful-Professor-40 are extremely excited to see Zekken joining the Sentinels roster and playing with the likes of Marved.

TenZ has always been the star player on the Sentinels roster. Fans like u/TimedOutClock are concerned that the Canadian player will not get his spot on the North American roster. They addressed how TenZ will eventually improve his decision-making skills.

Reddit user u/Hopeful-Professor-40 has once again shared his feelings but this time regarding TenZ's possible replacement. They have shared their opinion over the Canadian Valorant player's spot, commenting that there is no need to replace him.

There have been rumors of TenZ and Marved having issues with each other and a question regarding the same was asked by a Reddit user u/Ronoldo:

Overall, users like u/daniel22G_ are extremely happy to witness their dream Sentinels Valorant roster taking a huge step forward in the VCT scene. However, the roster stated by the fan does not include TenZ.

Valorant fans around the world cannot wait to see what franchised teams will bring to the table. 2022 has been a wild ride for teams like Sentinels, and making so many roster changes like bringing in Shroud and Tarik has already given the organization plenty of window to make more changes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far