"The stars are slowly aligning": Tarik talks about Shroud's performance and Sentinels' chances at VCT NA LCQ

Professional esports player and popular Twitch streamer Tarik spoke about Michael "Shroud" and Sentinels' chances at the VCT NA Last Chance Qualifiers during a recent livestream.

The former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro was hopeful of Sentinel's improved performance for upcoming games and claimed that the team did not look bad. While expressing his sentiments on the matter, Tarik stated:

"Like, the stars are slowly aligning and the hopium (Twitch emoticon) tanks are slowly starting to fill up."

Tarik claims Sentinels and Shroud are not looking bad at VCT NA LCQ

As of now, Sentinels have played two games at the North American Last Chance Qualifiers, with their most recent loss occurring a few days ago when they played against The Guard.

Following their defeat, ShahZam addressed the situation on his Twitch channel, stating that Dapr should have played and that their bad mistake "cost them the map".

Tarik wanted to know what his viewers thought about Sentinels' situation and presented the following question:

"All right, do you guys, from what we've seen in Sentinels, right, we've seen them play two times now. Do we actually think they have a chance to make a deep run here? Especially with the week of practice they're about to get right now or is this like looking dry?"

The Turkish gamer was of the opinion that Sentinels did not play poorly, and said that their game against The Guard was extremely close:

"I feel like they don't look like, you know? They don't look bad at all. They had a really close game versus Guard. Today they should've won more convincingly 2-0."

He went on to remark that "the stars were slowly aligning" for Sentinels, but some fans disagreed with Tarik. The 26-year-old gamer moved his attention to Shroud and added:

"Shroud is not meant to like, be like a crazy fragger star. By the way, I see Shroud being utilized efficiently, is that, they put him in the clutches, they put him in post plans."

Tarik recommended that Sentinels place Michael as an anchor on the site for defense, and elaborated further by saying:

"He's an anchor on the site for defense. When he's anchoring, he's getting two kills. When he's put inside the clutches, he's winning them. That's how I see Shroud, he's an impact player. He's not like the type of guy to like, drop 30, typically. He's going to get kills that matter and that's how I see him being utilized."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The majority of fans in the comments section agreed with Tarik, with some viewers speculating that if Sentinels beats 100 Thieves, they then have a solid chance of making it into the top three. Here's a snapshot of the fan reactions:

Fans provide their take in the YouTube comments section

Sentinels will face 100 Thieves in the lower quarter-final rounds on August 11, with fans expecting Sentinels to come out on top and possibly claim a well-deserved victory.

