Saadhak Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Saadhak, whose real name is Matias Delipetro, is a professional Valorant player from Argentina. He currently serves as the in-game leader for the Brazilian esports organization LOUD. Prior to his Valorant career, Saadhak played Paladins and enjoyed a successful run in the esports scene for nearly three years.
In August 2020, Saadhak started competing in professional Valorant tournaments with Estral Esports, a Mexican organization. Since then, he has played for teams such as Team Vikings, and LOUD, with whom he is currently signed. His impressive gameplay and leadership qualities make him one of the most respected players in the South American Valorant scene.
All about Sadhaak's Valorant setting and Gear
Saadhak's tactical abilities and decision-making skills have helped him lead LOUD to victory in several tournaments, including the recently concluded Valorant Challengers Brazil Stage 1. His contributions to the team's success have not gone unnoticed, and he has earned a reputation as one of the best in-game leaders in the region.
Here are Sadhaak Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.23
- eDPI: 368
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike:5
- Use/Equip Ability 1: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: F
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Q
Map
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Off
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: Alienware AW2518H
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA Winter22
- Keyboard: Ducky ONE 3 Daybreak VAXEE Version
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specifications
- CPU: Ryzen 9 3900X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
Regarding individual statistics, Saadhak has a current rating of 1.10 from 5135 rounds played. Other impressive statistics include a 217.3 Average Combat Score (ACS), 137.9 Average Damage Per Round (ADR), and an impressive 76.0% Kill, Assist, Survival & Trading (KAST) percentage. Saadhak also boasts a 19.2% headshot percentage, followed by a first blood success rate of 51%.
Saadhak's skill and success have also translated into significant winnings, with total earnings of $130,443.73. With the upcoming VCT 2023 - Americas League, Saadhak and LOUD will want to continue their impressive form and add to their trophy cabinet.
As Saadhak continues to compete at the highest level of the game, fans and analysts will be closely watching his performances and his impact on his team's success.