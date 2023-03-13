Saadhak Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Saadhak, whose real name is Matias Delipetro, is a professional Valorant player from Argentina. He currently serves as the in-game leader for the Brazilian esports organization LOUD. Prior to his Valorant career, Saadhak played Paladins and enjoyed a successful run in the esports scene for nearly three years.

In August 2020, Saadhak started competing in professional Valorant tournaments with Estral Esports, a Mexican organization. Since then, he has played for teams such as Team Vikings, and LOUD, with whom he is currently signed. His impressive gameplay and leadership qualities make him one of the most respected players in the South American Valorant scene.

All about Sadhaak's Valorant setting and Gear

Saadhak's tactical abilities and decision-making skills have helped him lead LOUD to victory in several tournaments, including the recently concluded Valorant Challengers Brazil Stage 1. His contributions to the team's success have not gone unnoticed, and he has earned a reputation as one of the best in-game leaders in the region.

Here are Sadhaak Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.23

eDPI: 368

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike:5

Use/Equip Ability 1: 4

Use/Equip Ability 2: F

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Q

Map

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Off

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: Alienware AW2518H

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White

Mousepad: VAXEE PA Winter22

Keyboard: Ducky ONE 3 Daybreak VAXEE Version

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specifications

CPU: Ryzen 9 3900X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

Regarding individual statistics, Saadhak has a current rating of 1.10 from 5135 rounds played. Other impressive statistics include a 217.3 Average Combat Score (ACS), 137.9 Average Damage Per Round (ADR), and an impressive 76.0% Kill, Assist, Survival & Trading (KAST) percentage. Saadhak also boasts a 19.2% headshot percentage, followed by a first blood success rate of 51%.

Saadhak's skill and success have also translated into significant winnings, with total earnings of $130,443.73. With the upcoming VCT 2023 - Americas League, Saadhak and LOUD will want to continue their impressive form and add to their trophy cabinet.

As Saadhak continues to compete at the highest level of the game, fans and analysts will be closely watching his performances and his impact on his team's success.

