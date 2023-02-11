Derke Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter that was released in 2020. As an FPS title, its main focus is on gunplay. That said, there are certain Agent-specific abilities that enhance gameplay and add a layer of complexity to it.
Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is a Finnish Valorant player who has been a member of Fnatic since their first international tournament in Masters Rekyavik in 2021. He is known for his calculated, aggressive, and insane mechanical gameplay with both snipers as well as assault rifles.
Derke is extremely gifted, and replicating his performances will take a lot of practice, but using his Valorant settings could be a good first step in this endeavor. Here's everything you need to know about the settings he uses.
Valorant settings and peripherals used by Fnatic's Derke in 2023
Derke is the oldest player on the Fnatic roster other than their in-game leader, Jake "Boaster" Howlett. Considering the number of changes this squad has gone through since he joined, his retention is a testament to the value he offers to any side he's on.
Derke spearheads his team and excels in making space for teammates as the entry-fragger on Agents like Jett and Raze. While the Chamber-meta was on, he was also the primary Operator player on the Fnatic Valorant team. Here are the settings Derke uses in Valorant.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.74
- eDPI: 296
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size:1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.745
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Fnatic STREAK65
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
PC specifications
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super
- Motherboard: MSI MPG X570 Gaming EDGE
Derke will have his first official showing in 2023 at the VCT LOCK//IN event in Sao Paulo in Fnatic's Omega Group match against Sentinels. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned Valorant player, you can use the settings he uses in your ranked games to yield better results.