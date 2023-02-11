Derke Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter that was released in 2020. As an FPS title, its main focus is on gunplay. That said, there are certain Agent-specific abilities that enhance gameplay and add a layer of complexity to it.

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is a Finnish Valorant player who has been a member of Fnatic since their first international tournament in Masters Rekyavik in 2021. He is known for his calculated, aggressive, and insane mechanical gameplay with both snipers as well as assault rifles.

Derke is extremely gifted, and replicating his performances will take a lot of practice, but using his Valorant settings could be a good first step in this endeavor. Here's everything you need to know about the settings he uses.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by Fnatic's Derke in 2023

Derke is the oldest player on the Fnatic roster other than their in-game leader, Jake "Boaster" Howlett. Considering the number of changes this squad has gone through since he joined, his retention is a testament to the value he offers to any side he's on.

Derke spearheads his team and excels in making space for teammates as the entry-fragger on Agents like Jett and Raze. While the Chamber-meta was on, he was also the primary Operator player on the Fnatic Valorant team. Here are the settings Derke uses in Valorant.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.74

eDPI: 296

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size:1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.745

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Fnatic STREAK65

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

PC specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Motherboard: MSI MPG X570 Gaming EDGE

Derke will have his first official showing in 2023 at the VCT LOCK//IN event in Sao Paulo in Fnatic's Omega Group match against Sentinels. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned Valorant player, you can use the settings he uses in your ranked games to yield better results.

