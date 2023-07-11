Does China have the best version of Valorant?

Valorant will finally be launched in China on July 12, 2023, after a successful beta period. This was announced by Riot Games at an event in Shanghai earlier this year, creating hype among players in the region and those in different parts of the world. The hype around the Chinese release of Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter has built up further after esports organization EDward Gaming made waves in the VCT Masters Tokyo.

With the imminent release of Valorant in China, players have discovered some features that will be unique to the region. This has created excitement about the game's release in one of Asia's largest markets.

This article looks at some of these new and unique features coming to Valorant China and whether they make it the best version of the game yet.

What new features are coming to Valorant's China release?

Riot's character-based tactical shooter will launch in China with 16 Agents and four maps. There will also be a unique Tai Chi Fan melee weapon skin that will be added to the game upon release. These features aside, the Chinese version of the game will also feature an in-built recording tool.

u/steeeal also took to the Valorant Competitive subreddit to share features such as a map and Agent guide that includes lineups wherever possible. There also appears to be a dedicated section for weapons with graphical representations of the stats.

It appears players in China will also be able to find out about ongoing tournaments and results through the game's interface.

Replay system

This is a huge development because players have been asking for a recording system to be added to the game for a long time. An in-game review system helps them look at their games and evaluate the errors they have been making after they are done playing, helping them improve.

Having to use external software for this can also be effective. However, for players playing on lower-end PCs, this can hamper the game's performance by causing lags and dropping the frame rate.

Agent, map, and weapon guides

Chamber guide (Image via Riot Games)

Considering Valorant has so many new Agents, each with a different set of abilities, it can be challenging for new players to get a grip on the game quickly. This also applies to the game's map pool and list of weapons.

Although guides for the same can be easily found on YouTube elsewhere, things are different in the context of China. Therefore, including these guides in the game will go a long way.

Esports updates

Esports updates (Image via Riot Games)

The Valorant esports scene is spreading fast and wide. The official social media platforms only cover major updates, and players must look to other platforms or the website for region-based schedules.

Chinese players will get live updates of matches in the region, making it simpler to keep track of the fast-evolving esports scene in the region. This is especially effective considering EDG's impact on the international esports scene with their performance in the VCT Masters Tokyo.

All these features make the Chinese release of the game one of the best versions so far. As a cherry on the cake, this much-awaited release in China will also be accompanied by the re-release of the original Prime bundle containing the beloved Prime Vandal in the region.

