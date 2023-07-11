One of Valorant's oldest skin bundles is set to be released in China

Valorant recently released the official launcher for China after a three-year wait. The move was highly anticipated as the Chinese region started to make its mark internationally through VCT tournaments. It was also announced that the official launch of Valorant in China will come with added perks such as skins and in-game features, some of them not available in any other region.

These include an exclusive replay system dubbed the "Fearless Moment" and in-game stats for player and gun performances. The Chinese server will also slowly roll out the various skin lines present in the global launcher. The first skin collection that will be released is the iconic Prime bundle.

The original Prime 1.0 skins are slated to be released on the Chinese Valorant server

Valorant Updates @ValorantUpdated Prime 1.0 Bundle launches in VALORANT China on 7/12



Price is 5160 VP



The Prime 1.0 bundle is one of the earliest bundles released in Valorant. The original set of Prime skins was released in the first-ever patch of Valorant across all regions. The skin set became quickly popular for its smooth and sharp effects ranging from the reload animation, bullet sounds, and kill sounds.

This premium skinline will soon hit the Chinese servers on July 12, 2023. The skinline consisting of the Prime Vandal, Guardian, Classic, and Axe will be a great addition to any Chinese player looking to add a premium touch to their cosmetic collection.

A feature that may raise questions for many is the price tag of the bundle. The skin collection will be released at a rate of 5160 VP. This is significantly less than the usual 7100 VP players in other servers had to pay. However, this is balanced out since VP in China costs a lot more when compared to any other region. This makes it almost equal to the price players in other regions had to pay for the Prime 1.0 skin collection.

This news should make Chinese players even more excited after the recent reveal of Kitana, a Chinese server-exclusive melee skin. Fans can expect other legacy skin collections, such as Reaver, Oni, Glitchpop, and Elderflame, to be released in China soon enough.

